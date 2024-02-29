Tony Khan believes AEW will see revenue growth in 2024 and 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW president Tony Khan sees potential for revenue increases for AEW in 2024 and 2025.

Khan, speaking at a media call ahead of the Revolution PPV this Sunday, said one area he sees potential for economic growth in 2024 is with an expected increase of PPVs from AEW this year. AEW ran eight PPVs in 2023.

“Nine is probably a good sweet spot,” Khan said. “It feels like that’s about the right number. I don’t want to make a huge change or increase, but definitely eight was incredibly successful and I don’t want to do anything totally different, but I do see an opening for nine, probably, and maybe 10.”

Khan noted that he also runs three Ring of Honor PPVs as well in addition to the PPVs from AEW.

Khan went on to say that he sees AEW becoming a challenger brand in 2025. Khan noted his plan when AEW started in 2019 was for the company to be a challenger brand after five years and he sees that happening in 2025. Khan said that Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all “huge increases” when AEW completes their new media rights deals for its programming.

“Going into that and having that confidence, I think 2025 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come and establishing all of that in basically five years, that was the five year plan,” said Khan.