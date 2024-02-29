VIP AUDIO 2/29 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss go-home show, No Surrender TNA+ special, rumors of TNA going live weekly, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo cover a big week in TNA, which included a go-home show and the No Surrender TNA+ special, which featured a Moose vs. Alex Shelley TNA Title Match, Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Title, and the X Division returning to the main event slot with Chris Sabin defending against the debuting Mustafa Ali. Plus a discussion about the rumors of TNA going live weekly.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO