Tony Khan believes disciplinary committee featuring Bryan Danielson is capable of handling sexual misconduct claims

AEW president Tony Khan believes that the AEW disciplinary committee is capable of handling any misconduct claims.

Khan spoke about the committee at today’s media call ahead of the Revolution PPV this Sunday. Khan was asked if the company is equipped to handle claims of sexual misconduct. Khan said he believes his disciplinary committee, which has trained professionals including two lawyers and Bryan Danielson, is capable of handling claims of sexual misconduct from talent.

“I want people that have common goals for the company and the well-being of the wrestlers and also people that share high integrity,” said Khan. “The attorneys that I chose and Bryan Danielson, I think that’s a really strong group of people and they would be looking out against all misconduct claims. We’ve tried to train them up to do their best.

“I think to really whatever the situation is in terms of misconduct, to do whatever it takes to ensure the well-being of the wrestlers, which is first and foremost here above everything else.”