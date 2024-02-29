VIP AUDIO 2/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Revolution preview, analysis of Dynamite, Collision, Smackdown, Raw, Tajiri book review, UFC, New Japan New Beginnings (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Review of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite
- Preview and predictions of AEW Revolution including which match should and likely will go on last
- Reviews of New Japan’s New Beginnings events
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT
- UFC Fight Night review and a look ahead
- Review of Yoshihiro Tajiri’s book
