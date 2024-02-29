VIP AUDIO 2/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Sting lose before retiring? Why did Hogan have Jimmy Hart as his manager? How can New Japan build interest with so many departures? Reigns, Slaughter, Drew, Angle, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Why was Jimmy Hart a manager for Hulk Hogan?

What could New Japan do to build interest in the product with the depleted roster?

Challenge for Todd to name all WWE Champions through 1998 and all WrestleMania main events

Which matches would have also headlined if WrestleMania 1 and WrestleMania 10 were split over two nights?

Minoru Suzuki vs. Maki Itoh

Vince McMahon driven by power, not sex

Is Nick Nemeth the best IWGP Global Champion?

Should Sting put someone else over on the way out? Or should Sting retire undefeated?

Logan Paul’s storage location for the brass knuckles

Does WWE get more of a free pass than AEW for having predictable match outcomes?

Are AEW crowds so small now that Tony Khan shouldn’t trust they represent the larger universe of fans?

With the accumulation of info on dementia, will people look at Chris Benoit’s final actions through a different light?

What is the process WWE uses to determine WrestleMania locations and when will they be announced far ahead of time again?

Thoughts on Sgt. Slaughter

Is New Japan dragging itself further down by bringing in controversial figures like Matt Riddle and Jack Perry?

What would be the proper use of Tama Tonga for WWE?

Is Todd underrating the value of Dusty Rhodes in the Cody Rhodes WWE storyline?

How much was known about Kurt Angle’s drug issues before he requested his release back in 2006?

How likely is it Roman Reigns loses at WrestleMania and will he lose impact without the title?

How much should WWE prioritize re-signing Drew McIntyre?

Are the alliances AEW has with other promotions beneficial or just taking time away from wrestlers on their own roster?

