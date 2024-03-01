AEW reportedly has plans to have Okada “in the fold” in time for Dynamite next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan teased “something exciting” is coming for fans that attend AEW Dynamite next week in Atlanta during yesterday’s media call ahead of the Revolution PPV this Sunday.

Coinciding with Khan’s tease for Dynamite next week, is a new report from Fightful Select that stated there are tentative plans for Kazuchika Okada to be “in the fold” by March 6, which is when Dynamite takes place next week.

If the surprise for Dynamite turns out to be Okada, AEW has a chance to see three big additions to their roster added in consecutive weeks with Will Ospreay recently debuting as a full-time member of the roster and Mercedes Mone expected to debut at Dynamite on March 13 in Boston.