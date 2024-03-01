VIP AUDIO 3/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-1-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill celebrating five years with PWTorch, Johnny Grunge benefit show, Cena, Stacy Keibler, Hogan, World X Cup, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 1, 2006. Topics include:

Pat celebrates his fifth anniversary as a Torch staffer.

The latest wrestling news, including WWE developmental signees, which former ROH Title holder is coming in to TNA, and who could be filling the WrestleMania spot originally earmarked for Bret Hart.

Pat’s Hot Five Stories, including talk of The Hulkster, Stacy Keibler, Bob Armstrong , and John Cena.

The Indy Lineup of the Week with a Johnny Grunge benefit show,

Listener Mail on Chris Benoit and the World X Cup

A mini-review of the new Ring Of Honor “Final Battle” DVD.

A red-hot edition of “McNeill Sings the Hits.”

And a special guest drops by to join in the fifth anniversary fun!

