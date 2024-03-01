News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/1 – The Fix Flashback (2-15-2017): NJPW’s New Beginning Osaka including Elgin-Naito main event, Kevin Kelly & Callis announce team, Raw and Smackdown developments, Lesnar MMA news, Fedor, more (118 min.)

March 1, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 15, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • New Beginning Osaka including the stellar Michael Elgin vs. Tetsuya Naito main event plus other standout matches and performances
  • Analysis of the Kevin Kelly & Cyrus announce team.
  • The world of MMA including the news on Brock Lesnar and GSP this week, assessing the state of Anderson Silva’s career, a review of UFC 208, and a preview of two heavyweight-headlined cards on basic cable with Bellator on Spike and UFC Fight Night on FSN this weekend including Fedor, Koscheck, Travis Browne, Johny Hendrix.
  • Smackdown and Raw analysis including the battle royal announcement next week, Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt developments, Bayley vs. Charlotte, Festival of Friendship, Triple H, and more.

