VIP AUDIO 3/1 – The Fix Flashback (2-15-2017): NJPW’s New Beginning Osaka including Elgin-Naito main event, Kevin Kelly & Callis announce team, Raw and Smackdown developments, Lesnar MMA news, Fedor, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 15, 2017 episode covering these topics:

New Beginning Osaka including the stellar Michael Elgin vs. Tetsuya Naito main event plus other standout matches and performances

Analysis of the Kevin Kelly & Cyrus announce team.

The world of MMA including the news on Brock Lesnar and GSP this week, assessing the state of Anderson Silva’s career, a review of UFC 208, and a preview of two heavyweight-headlined cards on basic cable with Bellator on Spike and UFC Fight Night on FSN this weekend including Fedor, Koscheck, Travis Browne, Johny Hendrix.

Smackdown and Raw analysis including the battle royal announcement next week, Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt developments, Bayley vs. Charlotte, Festival of Friendship, Triple H, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO