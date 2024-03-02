News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom review Elimination Chamber + 5 Yrs Ago Mike & Andrew podcast on AEW, Impact, MLW (123 min.)

March 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue discuss Elimination Chamber and the fallout this week including WrestleMania 40 developments.

Then we jump back five years (3-5-2019) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing Impact Wrestling re-signing multiple talents, including Sami Callihan, Moose, and Rosemary. They also discuss Madison Rayne’s return to the company, and analyze this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. From there, they talk AEW and Jim Cornette debuting with MLW. Email the show for next week elitemajorimpact@gmail.com!

