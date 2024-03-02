FREE PODCAST 3/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin discuss Roman’s return, Batista’s return, KO’s return, Rousey-Stephanie, Riddle in NXT, Jay White in NJPW, NXT, UFC (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-28-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Todd Martin, the star of the weekly PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss Roman Reigns’s return, Batista’s return, Kevin Owens’ return, Ronda Rousey-Stephanie McMahon, Matt Riddle in NXT, NXT TV review, latest NJPW happenings and looking ahead at Jay White’s upcoming top match-ups, plus a UFC preview.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.