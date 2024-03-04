News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 4, 2024

When: Monday, March 4, 2024

Where: San Antonio, Tex. at Frost Bank Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,500 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,500.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

