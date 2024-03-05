FREE PODCAST 3/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomares: Cody and Seth respond to Rock’s tag match challenge, Gunther vs. Dom, Drew vs. Jey, Becky vs. Nia (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mauricio Pomares. They talk about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins responding to The Rock’s challenge including a new nickname introduced for The Rock. Other topics include the heel vs. heel match-ups, the IC Title gauntlet contenders, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, Bloodline interference against Jey Uso again, and more. The show, as usual, includes live caller and email contributions.

