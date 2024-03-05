VIP AUDIO 3/4 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cody and Seth address The Rock’s tag match challenge and make fun of him, Drew vs. Jey, Becky vs. Jax, Gunther vs. Dom, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 4 edition of WWE Raw featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins addressing The Rock’s tag match challenge and making fun of him, plus Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio, Andrade’s return to the ring, Adam Pearce addresses the IC Title challenger situation for Gunther, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO