WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (3/1): Year-to-year comparison in viewership and key demo after nine weeks, indications of difference Rock makes

Last Friday’s (3/1) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.348 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demo. The viewership was up from 2.272 million the prior week but below the 2.555 million and 2.578 million the prior two weeks. Those episodes featured the fallout from the WrestleMania Kickoff “press conference” and then The Rock appearing the next week. The Rock’s appearance this past Friday drew a significantly lower viewership than his prior appearance.

The following were advertised matches and segments.

The Rock returns to Smackdown

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar – Street Fight

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.451 million viewers.

The average viewership through nine weeks so far this year is 2.439 million viewers. That’s up slightly from last year’s nine week average of 2.386.

The average key 18-49 demo rating through nine weeks is 0.68, up from 0.59 through nine weeks in 2023.

