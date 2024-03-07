FREE PODCAST 3/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Okada debuts, The Bucks fire and suspend two big names, Darby says he might die soon, Ospreay vs. Fletcher dazzles, live callers, on-site report, mailbag (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss one of the best episodes of AEW Dynamite ever including the debut of Kazuchika Okada and a big angle with him and The Young Bucks, the Bucks suspend and fire two big names, Darby Allin reacts to Sting retirement and says his last match might be next week, Will Ospreay dazzles against Kyle Fletcher, Swerve Strickland reacts to Revolution match, and so much more. They talk with live callers and respond to emails, plus on-site report from the arena with off-air happenings.

