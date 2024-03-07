VIP AUDIO 3/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Okada debuts, Ospreay vs. Fletcher, The Bucks fire and suspend two wrestlers, Darby reacts to Sting retirement and says good bye just in case he dies, Swerve reacts to PPV, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 6 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Kazuchika Okada’s debut with a surprising angle, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a dazzling main event, The Young Bucks fire and suspend two top wrestlers, Darby Allin reacts to Sting retirement and says good bye just in case he dies soon, Swerve Strickland reacts to his PPV match, and much more in one of the better all-time episodes of Dynamite.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO