VIP AUDIO 3/6 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss The System vs. Eric Young & ABC, Mustafa Ali’s inauguration ceremony, Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin, more (39 min.)

March 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo are back to discuss an episode of TNA Impact that was headlined by The System vs. Eric Young & ABC. They also talk about Mustafa Ali’s inauguration ceremony, an outstanding Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin match, and the Knockouts division. They conclude with a preview of this week’s Sacrifice special.

