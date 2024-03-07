WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, March 8, 2024

Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,330 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,388.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

Logan Paul returns to Smackdown

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins to respond to Rock regarding WrestleMania challenge

