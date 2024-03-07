FREE PODCAST 3/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #269 (3-5-94) of the PWTorch including WWN’s first TV taping, WWF potentially spoils WM X main event, Lawler takes plea deal, Kevin Sullivan Torch Talk, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 112 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #269 of the PWTorch including the first TV taping for World Wrestling Network, Lex Luger with the WWF title before WM, more from Kevin Sullivan, news on Lawler, listener trivia, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO