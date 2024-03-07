VIP AUDIO 3/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Okada aligns with The Young Bucks, Rock’s verging on too old for his current act, review of Eric Bischoff’s new book, TV reviews, UFC (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Review of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite including Todd’s take on Okada aligning with The Young Bucks and where the AEW World Title situation seems to be heading

Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT including an observation that Rock appears to be on the verge of being too old for his current act

A review of the latest New Japan Cup

A thorough review of Eric Bischoff’s new book

A review of UFC Fight Night last weekend and a strong endorsement of this weekend’s UFC PPV event

