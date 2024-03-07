VIP AUDIO 3/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Can New Japan rebound, today’s announce teams, Virgil, 1996 ECW, Bull Nakano’s top matches, Danielson’s usage in AEW, Jake-Hogan lost angle, Darby’s Mt. Everest danger, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Is there reason to worry New Japan can’t rebound? What other Japanese wrestling companies had big issues with generational change and roster turnover in the past?

What’s the story on the angle where Jake Roberts turned on Hulk Hogan to the delight of fans in the arena? What show was it supposed to air on? Who did Hogan and Jake end up feuding with instead of each other?

Early predictions on who will win the G1 this year? Who should win?

An assessment of pro wrestling current announce teams in all major companies? And initial reaction to the departure of Kevin Kelly from AEW.

Wouldn’t AEW be better off if Bryan Danielson was in the main event picture as a babyface?

What would Todd’s format be for a tournament to crown a single unified undisputed world champion in pro wrestling?

Remembering Mike Jones, a/k/a Virgil.

Thoughts on 1996 ECW

What is the best way to book CMLL wrestlers in AEW?

What Bull Nakano matches does Todd recommend?

Was Sting’s retirement match perfect? Is there another in history that’s better?

Reaction to a listener’s disappointment with WWE advertising so many wrestlers who weren’t part of Elimination Chamber.

Reaction to an idea for a women’s tag match at WrestleMania

Should Drew McIntyre eventually solidly turn against the fans?

Stats on the danger Darby Allin faces when he climbs Mt. Everest

This week’s Dynamite and the Okada decision.

Comparing past WrestleMania main events to the last nine U.S. Presidential elections

