FREE PODCAST 3/10 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-12-2019) Batista seems to forget everything on live TV, Ronda’s heel promo, Shield farewell, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (118 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (3-12-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent from Pittsburgh. They talk about how Batista seemed to forget everything on live TV, Ronda Rousey’s heel promo, The Shield farewell, Drew McIntyre set up to face Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle retirement announcement, Braun Strowman destroys a car, and more.
