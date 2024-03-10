FREE PODCAST 3/10 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-12-2019) Batista seems to forget everything on live TV, Ronda’s heel promo, Shield farewell, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (3-12-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent from Pittsburgh. They talk about how Batista seemed to forget everything on live TV, Ronda Rousey’s heel promo, The Shield farewell, Drew McIntyre set up to face Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle retirement announcement, Braun Strowman destroys a car, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO