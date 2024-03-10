News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Darrin Lilly joins Greg to break down the latest happenings from TNA TV, plus booking of Reigns/Rock-Rhodes, AEW Dynasty lineup, more (91 min.)

March 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly to break down the latest happenings from TNA TV, including their two most recent Impact+ specials, No Surrender and Sacrifice. They also take phone calls and emails on possible scenarios for the Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes booking at Wrestlemania, the upcoming AEW Dynasty lineup, and more.

