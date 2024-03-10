WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, March 11, 2024
Where: Houston, Tex. at Toyota Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,267 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,324.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther’s challenger at WrestleMania
- Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch
- Shayna Basler & Zoey Stark vs. The Kabuki Warriors
