WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, March 11, 2024

Where: Houston, Tex. at Toyota Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,267 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,324.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther’s challenger at WrestleMania

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

Shayna Basler & Zoey Stark vs. The Kabuki Warriors

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/4): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Cody & Seth addressing Rock’s WrestleMania 40 challenge, Becky vs. Jax, Gunther vs. Dom, Jey vs. Drew

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: John Cena had a memorable night at the Oscars