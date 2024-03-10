John Cena appeared nude on stage at the Oscars tonight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a bit on the Oscars award ceremony tonight, John Cena pretended he was supposed to be a streaker who lost his gumption. Host Jimmy Kimmel encouraged Cena to go through with it. He said he wrestles naked, after all. Cena said he wears jorts, he doesn’t wrestle naked. Kimmel said, “Jorts are worse than naked!”

Cena placed the big envelope with the name of the award winner in front of his crotch and scooted over to the center of the stage. He told Kimmel that he couldn’t open the envelope, so Kimmel walked over and put Cena in an oppulent gown. Cena then opened the envelope and announced the winner in the Best Costume category.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bad Bunny, also with WWE connections, came out to present the next award. They were wearing clothes the whole time.