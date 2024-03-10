News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/10 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Mama Mania Off the Beaten Path, Paul Heyman’s legacy as he enters WWE HOF, John Cena and the art/artist question, more (64 min.)

March 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio, they discuss the following topics:

  • Tony Khan, “wrestling pokemon collector”, and assisting Khan with showcase storylines that maintain and develop talent to remain top stars
  • Could AEW adopt the Jarrett/Lawler booking alternation method?
  • Off the Beaten Path: ‘Mama Mania’ episode of Mama’s family
  • Josh’s thoughts on SmackDown, “the slap” and how close it came to not making it on tv
  • Will the removal of Scotty D’amore be the end of TNA?
  • Legacy of Paul Heyman with HOF induction
  • John Cena’s friendship with Vince McMahon and whether that affects Cena’s legacy going forward
  • Is Orange Cassidy a bigger success for AEW than the EVPs or the Pillars?
  • What does Pat McAfee bring to the ESPN brand and is he oversaturated?

