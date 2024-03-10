VIP AUDIO 3/10 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Mama Mania Off the Beaten Path, Paul Heyman’s legacy as he enters WWE HOF, John Cena and the art/artist question, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio

Tony Khan, “wrestling pokemon collector”, and assisting Khan with showcase storylines that maintain and develop talent to remain top stars

Could AEW adopt the Jarrett/Lawler booking alternation method?

Off the Beaten Path: ‘Mama Mania’ episode of Mama’s family

Josh’s thoughts on SmackDown, “the slap” and how close it came to not making it on tv

Will the removal of Scotty D’amore be the end of TNA?

Legacy of Paul Heyman with HOF induction

John Cena’s friendship with Vince McMahon and whether that affects Cena’s legacy going forward

Is Orange Cassidy a bigger success for AEW than the EVPs or the Pillars?

What does Pat McAfee bring to the ESPN brand and is he oversaturated?

