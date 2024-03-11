AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/6): Ten-week averages compared to last year and two years ago, comparisons to NXT in same time periods, 7-day averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Mar. 6 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 779,000 viewers, down from 821,000, 828,00, and 811,000 the prior three weeks. It’s the lowest viewership since the Oct. 24, 2023 episode.

The advertised matches were:

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Riho vs. Kris Statlander

Hook vs. Brian Cage

One year ago this week, it drew 858,000 viewer.

The average viewership through ten weeks this year is 819,000. Through ten weeks last year, Dynamite averaged 915,000 viewers, so the show is down 96,000 on average per week. Two years ago, through ten weeks, Dynamite averaged 998,000 viewers.

The average 7-day viewership including live and delayed audience through eight weeks this year is 932,000. Last year through eight weeks it was 1.084 million. So 7-day viewership is down 152,000. So not only are fewer people watching Dynamite live, but even fewer are seeing out the show on delay than a year ago. Two years ago through eight weeks, it averaged 1.193 million viewers after 7-days of delayed viewership.

The demo rating was a 0.27, down from 0.30, 0.31, and 0.36 the prior three weeks. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.29 demo rating.

Through ten weeks, the average demo rating is 0.29. Last year, the first ten weeks averaged 0.30. Two years ago, the first ten weeks averaged 0.39.

By comparison, NXT has averaged 660,000 viewers through ten weeks this year. Last year, it averaged 612,000 viewers through ten weeks, so it’s up 48,000 viewers on average per week this year on USA Network (Dynamite is down 96,000 on average). Through ten weeks, in the key 18-49 demo, it has averaged 0.19. One year ago it averaged 0.14 through ten weeks. So NXT is up 0.05 in the key demo (AEW is down 0.01.)

