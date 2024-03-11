10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (3/10/2013): Cody & Goldust vs. The Shield, Heyman hypes Undertaker’s WM streak, The Authority and Daniel Bryan, plus Usos, Ryback, Big E, Bellas

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

March 10, 2014 – Episode #1,084

Live in Memphis, Tenn.

Aired on USA Network

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

WWE announced before the show: John Cena vs. Erick Rowan, Daniel Bryan & Big Show vs. WWE World Hvt. champion Randy Orton & Batista, and Christian vs. Sheamus in either a Falls Count Anywhere, Memphis Street Fight, or 2/3 Falls match.

WWE Network Pre-Game Show

– This week, it’s Josh Mathews with Booker T, Jimmy Hart, and Alex Riley on the pre-show panel. It looks like Booker and Riley are going to be the regulars and the middle seat will be interchangeable each week.

– Backstage: Renee Young was looking for comment from Hulk Hogan on his WM30 announcement tonight. Later in the pre-show, Renee relayed an update from Hogan, then she caught up with Sheamus. Sheamus said he doesn’t care what the stipulation is for his match tonight against Christian because the finish will be the same – Brogue Kick to Christian’s face.

– Leading to the top of the hour, the Raw announcers were introduced to the live crowd, including Jerry Lawler in his hometown of Memphis. The pre-show ended with a backstage shot of Hulk Hogan walking down the hallway to kick off the show.

Live Raw on USA Network

Live in the arena, Michael Cole introduced the show, then Justin Roberts gave a formal ring introduction for Hulk Hogan to kick off the show. Hogan entered the ring to play to the crowd and pose as Cole talked up the show, referencing Raw in Lawler’s hometown of Memphis. Cole, Lawler, and JBL were shown on-camera as Hogan wrapped up his posing routine.

Hogan said his last two weeks have been totally off the chain, with everyone talking up his return to WWE. Hogan said he keeps watching WWE Network and he gets a chance to re-live his greatest WrestleMania matches with the likes of Ultimate Warrior (minimal reaction), Randy Savage (stronger reaction), and Andre the Giant (in-between Warrior and Savage).

Hogan said as he watches his match against Andre, he gets the goosebumps and feels jacked up to wrestle the whole neighborhood. In his mental state, he came up with an idea that was so intense that he wanted to tell everyone on Raw right here in Memphis. So, in celebrating 30 years of WrestleMania, and in honor of one of the greatest stars of all-time, they’re going to have an over-the-top 30-man Andre the Giant battle royal.

Hogan then went to the video screen to show a trophy made in Andre’s likeness. Back live, Hogan asked the crowd what they’re going to do when Hogan and the memory of Andre the Giant runs wild on them.

Suddenly, John Cena’s music interrupted. Hogan smiled as Cena came out on-stage with a matching big smile on his face. Cena jogged down to the ring and hugged Hogan, then grabbed a mic. Cena paced the ring, acting like a kid soaking up sharing the ring with Hogan. Cena waited out mainly cheers mixed with boos, then said he always likes being in the ring in this setting.

Cena pointed out a pro-Hogan sign in the crowd, then told Hogan it’s good to have him home. He then went back in time to when WM was born, with Hogan front-and-center. Cena said as Hogan carries on the tradition of WrestleMania, he’s reminded of Hogan bodyslamming Andre at WM3. Cena said he was going nuts watching at home and he knew that Hulkamania would live forever.

Cena then announced that he is the first man to enter his name in the Andre the Giant battle royal. Suddenly, the Wyatts’s video interruption played. Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper made their way down to ringside as Cena and Hogan stood their ground in the ring. The lights stayed off when the Wyatts’s music stopped, then Bray spoke in the dark from his rocking chair.

Bray opened by saying “pride” is his favorite sin. Especially from those who claim to be immortal. Bray mocked Hogan and Cena’s trademark slogans, saying they won’t do the audience any good. He called them both liars and their foolish pride allows them to prey upon the weak. But, hope is dead. As will be Cena’s legacy. Bray said Cena doesn’t seem to get it. But, he’ll lay it out for him. If Cena looks up at him, he will see a friend. But, if he looks down at him, he will see an enemy. But, if he looks at him square in the eye, Cena will see a god. Bray extended his arms.

Cena asked Bray if he even listened to that weird crap he said. He said he doesn’t see a god, but a homeless guy who spent too much time wasting away at Margaritaville, singing like Jimmy Buffett. He said Bray found two goons and a rocking chair from Cracker Barrel. Cena continued to run down Bray’s act and look, but Bray didn’t sell unlike Cena’s past opponents whose acts have been run down. Cena told Bray to prove himself, then gave Bray an open challenge to meet him at WrestleMania, apologizing to Hogan for now turning down the battle royal. Cena vowed to give Bray the “ass whipping of a lifetime.”

Bray chuckled and said it’s just like him to make more empty promises. He said it’s always fun and games for Cena, until it’s Cena caught in the spider’s web. The Wyatts hit the ring apron to square off against Cena and Hogan as Raw cut to break before any physicality broke out.

[ JC’s Reax: Cutting through the first-half of the gaga segment, it’s apparent WWE decided that instead of trying to manufacture some last-minute matches featuring their underdeveloped undercard, they’re just going to throw everyone in a battle royal. As for the second-half, Bray held his own getting over his character and withstanding Cena’s traditional “running down of an up-and-coming heel act,” showing Bray has some lasting power if handled with care. ]

[Q2] [Commercial Break at 8:15]

1 — JOHN CENA (w/Hulk Hogan) vs. ERICK ROWAN (w/The Wyatts)

Raw returned from break with the opening match in progress. Cena was in trouble, selling the effects of his “knee injury” two weeks ago on Raw. Hogan tried to rally the crowd behind Cena, but Rowan maintained control. Rowan then strangely started looking toward Bray and Harper ringside, taking his eye off Cena. So, Cena rolled him up from behind for a quick three count to win.

Post-match, Hogan and Cena stood their ground in the ring as the Wyatts teased follow-up activity, but Bray led Rowan and Harper to drop off the ring apron. Hogan’s music then played as Bray collected himself and vowed to get Cena another day. Cena and Hogan posed in the ring as the announcers played up the “moment.” Long posing segment, creating an opening for Bray to sneak backto the ring, but no sneak-attack as the posing continued to all sides of the ring.

WINNER: Cena at 3:28.

Announcers: Cole, Lawler, and JBL transitioned to discussion of Christian vs. Sheamus, with an App Vote to determine their match stipulation.

Still to come: Bryan & Big Show vs. Batista & Orton. Plus, The Undertaker makes a “rare Raw appearance.”

Backstage: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were shown walking down the hallway. Lawler said The Authority will be out next to address what happened with Daniel Bryan last week.

[Commercial Break at 8:26. A local spot for the Smackdown taping in Houston next Tuesday advertised The Undertaker returning to his hometown.]

[Q3]

The Authority Segment: Raw returned with Triple H’s music playing to bring out Hunter and Stephanie McMahon on-stage. The duo looked around the ring before Stephanie opened their promo. Stephanie claimed that Bryan attacked Hunter, so Hunter punished him with a Pedigree. Steph said Bryan’s actions are grounds for termination, but they will set an example by apologizing. She said Bryan has a certain niche value, but not like A-Players like Batista (boos), Randy Orton (boos), and Triple H (boos).

Stephanie said it’s time for Bryan to admit that he is wrong and apologize. The crowd shouted “No!” as Steph said Hunter is above Bryan in all aspects. So, as long as Bryan can apologize, they can move forward. But, if he cannot apologize, there will be severe consequences. Steph smugly told the crowd to enjoy the rest of the show.

The New Age Outlaws’s music played to bring out the Outlaws in street clothes. Road Dogg and Billy Gunn shook hands with Hunter, then came down to ringside to join commentary on the Usos’s tag match next.

[Commercial Break at 8:33]

Back from break, Ryback and Curtis Axel were in the ring. Ryback, whose right elbow was taped up, announced his entry in the Andre the Giant battle royal via inset promo. Cole then quizzed the Outlaws on their health as The Usos were introduced to face Ryback and Axel. Before the match started, Cole narrated footage of the Usos capturing the Tag Titles last Monday on Raw, adding insult to injury for the Outlaws.

2 — WWE tag champions THE USOS vs. RYBACK & CURTIS AXEL — non-title match

Axel sent Jimmy Uso face-first into the bottom rope, which was a unique attack. Ryback and Axel then went on the attack as the crowd tried to rally with an “Uh-so!” chant. Jey Uso then tagged in and dropped Axel with a Samoan Drop. He followed with a superkick to Ryback. Then, one for Axel. Jey then did last week’s routine tagging in Jimmy as he flew over the top rope to splash Ryback on the floor. Jimmy then came off the top with a Superfly Splash to Axel for the pin and the win.

Post-match, the Usos celebrated as Road Dogg complained about not being able to tell the Usos apart. JBL ran down the Usos, who posed with the tag belts in front of the Outlaws.

WINNERS: The Usos at 3:00.

Backstage: Kane had a chat with The Shield. Dean Ambrose wanted to know what the point is. Kane said The Shield has proven to be an asset in the past, so he will light a fire under them to see if they remain an asset or become disposable. He went back to when The Shield dropped the Tag Titles to the Rhodes Bros., which they will revisit tonight.

Seth Rollins said that’s cool, but is this more about Kane, who lost to Daniel Bryan again last Tuesday on Main Event. Or, got knocked out by Big Show last Friday on Smackdown. Kane seethed and said he’s had enough. Kane told them to take care of the Rhodes Bros. tonight, then Roman Reigns stepped into Kane’s personal space and quietly said they will take care of any demon that stands in their way.

[Q4] [Commercial Break at 8:46]

3 — IC champion BIG E. vs. JACK SWAGGER (w/Cesaro and Zeb Colter) — non-title match

Back from break, Big E. was finishing his ring entrance for another round of this Real Americans situation. Big E. dominated a distracted Swagger early on. Swagger then made a comeback and WWE went to an inset promo of Big E. announcing his entry in the Andre the Giant battle royal at WM30. Back in the ring, Swagger walked around aimlessly, allowing Big E. to make a comeback. But, Swagger took out Big’s knee.

Moments later, Swagger distracted the ref, which was supposed to allow Cesaro to cheap-shot Big E., but Cesaro refused to get involved since Swagger said at the top of the match that he had this. Swagger then yelled at Cesaro for not getting involved, allowing Big E. to roll up Swagger from behind for the win.

Post-match: Swagger left the ring and tried to blame Cesaro for the loss. But, Cesaro just laughed in Swagger’s face. Zeb had enough. He loosened his tie and removed his trademark jacket, then told them to shake hands. They shook hands, but Cesaro gripped Swagger’s hand even tighter to make him feel it. Cesaro eventually released his grip.

WINNER: Big E. at 3:03.

Up Next: The Undertaker is back on Raw.

[Commercial Break at 8:56]

Returning from break, WWE ran a commercial for the Scooby-Doo WrestleMania movie out March 25.

Back on Raw, Cole hyped the Sheamus vs. Christian match coming up tonight. Lawler encouraged Memphis Street Fight on the App vote.

[Q5 — second hour]

The Undertaker Return Segment: The bell tolled at the top of the hour, prompting shrieks in the crowd. Taker emerged on-stage and stood his ground before starting to walk down to the ring. Meanwhile, the announcers curiously went from saying last week that Taker’s Streak is in serious jeopardy against Brock Lesnar to saying many people think Lesnar has no chance at WM30. Which is it?

Taker entered the ring, then WWE cut to the announcers for on-camera reaction to Taker-Lesnar. The lights then went down again for Taker to speak in a blue haze in the ring. Suddenly, though, Paul Heyman was shown standing on the stage. Paul nervously apologized for disrupting Taker’s train of thought. Paul told “sir” Taker that his name is Paul Heyman and he is the advocate for Taker’s WM30 opponent, Brock Lesnar.

Heyman told Taker that he would like for Taker to preserve the greatest Streak in sports, entertainment, or sports entertainment. He said so many people casually throw out the 21-0 figure that it trivializes his accomplishment. Heyman referenced Shawn Michaels never winning two Mania matches in a row, Triple H got to two, but could never put three consecutive victories in a row. Hogan got to three, but could never put four in a row. Stone Cold (biggest pop) got to four, but could never get to five. The same could be said for John Cena.

Heyman said Taker has had 21 consecutive victories in 21 Mania matches. “That is when a man becomes a myth and a myth becomes a legend and a legend becomes a deity,” he said. Which is why he is here to try to convince Taker not to step into the ring with Lesnar at WM30. Heyman said the audience worships Taker and The Streak, and after witnessing Taker at WM29 last year, he worships Taker. And The Streak. But, at WM30, Lesnar will bring down the myth surrounding Taker at WrestleMania.

Heyman said he admits that Lesnar is stepping into the unknown at WM30, but so is Taker. He said if Taker steps into the ring with Lesnar at WM30, his Streak will be conquered by Brock Lesnar.

Back in the ring, Taker contemplated Heyman’s proposal, then sent a message to Heyman to send to Lesnar. He said the fear of death is far greater than the death itself. But, the fear of the unknown is the greatest fear of all. And, Mr. Heyman, there is one more thing. Taker told Heyman to tell Lesnar that if he shows up in New Orleans, he will “Rest. In. Peace.” On-stage, Heyman shifted his weight and sold concern. For Lesnar or the end of The Streak? Heyman backed away from the stage as Taker stood his ground in the ring.

[ JC’s Reax: Heyman is batting 1.000 this Mania Season. Only he could manage the C.M. Punk situation last Monday in Chicago and he was masterful here trying to make a down year for Taker’s Mania Streak match seem like a huge deal. ]

Still to come: Bryan & Big Show vs. Batista & Orton. And, The Authority waiting for Bryan’s apology.

Up Next: The Shield’s Reigns & Rollins vs. Rhodes Bros.

[Commercial Break at 9:11]

Tomorrow Night: U.S. champion Dean Ambrose vs. Mark Henry for the U.S. Title on Main Event. Plus, A.J. Lee vs. Natalya for the Divas Title.

[Q6] In-ring: Rhodes Bros. were introduced first for the next tag match. The Shield then came through the crowd, walking past Sign Guy to the ringside area. Reigns and Rollins posed in the ring while Ambrose hung back ringside to offer some last-minute instructions.

4 — THE SHIELD (ROMAN REIGNS & SETH ROLLINS w/U.S. champion Dean Ambrose) vs. CODY RHODES & GOLDUST

Rhodes Bros. worked on Rollins early on as the announcers speculated on whether The Shield is truly united or on the verge of a break-up. Rollins then surprised Cody with a facebuster into the middle turnbuckle to give The Shield control. Meanwhile, Lawler talked about there being great “wrestling fans” in Memphis. Cody then avoided a corner attack and tagged in Goldust, who dropped Reigns with offense.

Goldust delivered a turnaround cross-body splash on both Shield memebrs, then the Rhodes Bros. dumped Reigns and Rollins to the floor. They followed with stereo splashes to the outside, which gave Rhodes Bros. control heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:22]

Back from break, Reigns suplexed Goldust for a two count. Rollins then continued the assault as a “C-M Punk” chant came up from the crowd and picked up a little steam. The announcers ignored it before Reigns delivered a double-foot dropkick to Goldust’s head on the ring apron. Shield continued to wear down Goldust, who was running out of facepaint at this point. Meanwhile, Cole blamed Raw GM Brad Maddox for not booking enough U.S. Title defenses for Ambrose.

[Q7] Goldust finally made a comeback with a powerslam, then tagged in Cody before Rollins could stop it. Cody cleaned house, then dropped Rollins with a moonsault for a close two count. He followed with a Musclebuster, but Reigns broke up a pin. Chaos ensued. Rollins and Cody collided before Reigns speared Goldust to knock him out of the ring. Rollins then nailed a Bucklebomb into his head-stomp/faceplant finisher on Cody for the pin and the win. Shield stood tall proving to still be a valuable asset.

WINNERS: Shield at 14:20. Solid tag match. Could have been a bigger deal, but Rhodes Bros. have lost all momentum since dropping the Tag Titles to the Outlaws and The Shield were recently positioned in a default face role opposite The Wyatts, reducing their effectiveness back in the heel role.

Still to come: Christian vs. Sheamus in an App vote.

[Commercial Break at 9:34]

5 — Divas champion A.J. LEE & TAMINA vs. THE BELLA TWINS (BRIE & NIKKI BELLA)

Raw returned from break with the Divas already in the ring prepared for tag action. Meanwhile, Natalya was on commentary to hype her title shot against A.J. tomorrow on Main Event and this Sunday’s premiere of “Total Divas” on E!. Brie Bella, going for the Santana Garrett look, waited on the ring apron as Nikki started the match. Brie then tagged in and took a beating from Tamina, who angrily dismantled her while A.J. watched from the ring apron.

A.J. tagged in and lost control of the match. Nikki then tagged in and dropped A.J. for the pin and the win, continuing to make A.J. look vulnerable heading into her title defense against Natalya tomorrow night. To end the segment, Natalya hopped on the ring apron to stare down both the Bellas and A.J.

WINNERS: Bellas at 4:19.

[Q8] Ringside: Renee Young was with L.L. Cool J and Chris O’Donnell to promote NCIS: L.A. re-runs on USA Network. O’Donnell said he would recruit John Cena for the show, while L.L. picked Undertaker or Daniel Bryan.

Still to come: The aforementioned Bryan & Big Show vs. Batista & Orton in the tag team main event.

[Commercial Break at 9:47]

Back from break, WWE ran a propaganda piece on WWE Network, then Cole, Lawler, and JBL transitioned to a look at Cena/Hogan-Wyatts business at the top of the show. Back live, Cole said they will hear from Bray Wyatt later in the show to respond to Cena’s Mania challenge.

Bryan Hi-Jacks Raw Segment: In-ring: Daniel Bryan’s music played to bring out Bryan to loud “Yes!” chants from the crowd. Bryan hit the ring and said the “Yes! Movement” is live in Memphis, Tennessee tonight. Bryan said earlier tonight Stephanie McMahon “apologized.” He polled the crowd on whether they thought it was sincere. “No!” from the crowd. See, The Authority wants to scare him into falling in line and apologize for something he should have done a long time ago – kick Triple H in the face. “Yes!” chants.

Bryan said Hunter can’t have it both ways – he can’t be all corporate and Pedigree him. Bryan vowed to fight Hunter. And, if he wants him to apologize for standing up for himself, he doesn’t have two words for him, but one – No! The crowd followed suit, then Bryan told Hunter that it ends here tonight. “Because we are all tired of you,” he said. Bryan vowed to make it where he has to listen to them. “Tonight, we are going to occupy Raw,” he said. Well, at least the final hour.

Bryan continued that he is not going to leave this ring until he gets what he wants, which is a match with Hunter at WrestleMania. He said he knows that people have vowed not to leave the ring before, but he is not alone. He vowed to fill this ring and this arena with the Yes! Movement. A crowd shot picked up L.L. Cool J and O’Donnell watching intently on the front row.

Bryan then asked members of the Yes! Movement to come join him. Planted, somewhat goofy-lloking fans wearing Daniel Bryan t-shirts then entered the ring. JBL asked where the police is. Raw faded to commercial with Bryan mid-sentence, trying to make it seem like “management” demanded a commercial to cut off Bryan.

[Commercial Break at 9:57]

[Q9 — third hour] Back from break, the entire ring and ringside area was filled with “fans” wearing Daniel Bryan t-shirts. JBL called this criminal trespassing as Bryan led the crowd in shouting “Yes!” to answer Bryan’s WrestleMania challenge. Cole tried to sell this as revolutionary, unprecedented, etc. Hunter and Stephanie then walked out on-stage to loud “No!” chants from the gathered crowd in the ring.

Hunter paced the stage before offering a response from deep in his gut. Hunter congratulated Bryan on his little Occupy: Raw movement. He said he’s sure all the dirty hippies who live under the bridge with Bryan are happy for him. Now, it’s time for reality. Hunter said all of them have about 30 seconds to get out of their ring before they’re all arrested. Hunter gave them time to talk amongst themselves. “No!” answer from the crowd. Hunter heeled on a “fat guy” standing ringside, then told them to leave.

Bryan responded by telling the crowd to leave the building and they’ll just have Raw in the parking lot. Hunter ignored him, then sent two security members down to ringside. “Uh-oh! All two of them!” Bryan shouted. The guards walked down and turned back, saying there’s nothing they can do. Steph shouted that all of them are being manipulated by Daniel Bryan and wrapped up in this power trip. She called it false power and false pride. Steph asked if Bryan is worth it, which drew a “Daniel Bryan” chant.

Bryan said this is the problem – Hunter and Stephanie under-estimate the power of these people. Bryan reminded Steph that she said last week that she owns everything. “Guess what – you don’t own any of this! We own this ring!” he said. Hunter then took back the mic from the stage and said this ends now. Hunter demanded the next match. Damien Sandow’s music played and Sandow marched out on-stage. No movement from the gathered crowd, who shouted “No!” in Sandow’s face. From the ring, Bryan encouraged Sandow to come join them in the ring. Sandow thought it over and scowled, but opted to bail to the stage area.

Hunter then re-emerged and told Sandow to get in the ring, but Sandow protested that he can’t get in the ring. Steph grabbed the mic and told Sandow not to disrespect her husband, then told Bryan that this all hers because it’s her family and her legacy. “I own you! Get out!” she shouted, on the verge of a break down. Bryan told Steph to listen – they’re all saying “No!” Bryan told Hunter that they won’t stop until they get what they want – Bryan vs. Hunter at WM30. Bryan said the transaction is simple – he gets his WM30 match and Hunter gets his show back.

From the stage, Bryan said the truth is that he actually likes Bryan. He actually saw something in Bryan. So, he tried to protect Bryan from everything that would happen if he were successful. “I protected you at Summerslam!” he shouted. And this is the thanks he gets? Hunter said he won’t fight Bryan at WM30 because he will end all of this and he will not stop until he ends Bryan. “You want to fight me at WrestleMania?!” Hunter shouted. “Then be careful what you wish for. You’re on!”

Hunter then told everyone to shut up and get out of his ring. Bryan said that’s not all that he wants. He said as much as the people want to see him face Hunter at WM30, what they really want to see is him fighting for the WWE World Title at WM30. Big pop. Bryan said what they really want – if Bryan beats Hunter at WM30, he gets added to the WWE World Title match. Then, the main event would be Orton vs. Batista vs. Bryan. Cole had a good laugh at this turn of events, almost anticipating his Wednesday sit-down with Hunter, as Hunter freaked out on-stage.

Hunter charged the ring, but the two security guys held him back. Hunter shouted, “You want it?! You got it! You get all of it!” Hunter freaked out and threw down the mic, then was hauled away as Stephanie followed behind to the back.

[ JC’s Reax: Now the fall-out is Orton and Batista reacting to Hunter giving in to Bryan. Many combustible elements heading into WM30, which they needed after a slow start. ]

[Commercial Break at 10:12]

[Q10] Moments Ago: Daniel Bryan led a group of planted fans in getting Hunter to give in to his demands – if Bryan beats Hunter at WM30, then Bryan gets added to the WWE World Title match at WrestleMania.

In-ring: Jerry Lawler was standing by to loud “Jerry, Jerry” chants. Lawler said it’s time to find out the App vote result – 67 percent for a Memphis Street Fight to decide Christian vs. Sheamus. Out first was Sheamus. Meanwhile, WWE doused water on the stip by setting up random props ringside a la the Dolph Ziggler vs. Damien Sandow goofy brawl series from a few months ago. Christian was out next. On commentary, Cole said Bryan will talk more about “occupying Raw” after the show on the Network.

6 — SHEAMUS vs. CHRISTIAN — Memphis Street Fight

The grudge fight moved to the floor early on, where Sheamus missed with a guitar shot. Christian then tried to high-tail it up the stage, but Sheamus chased him down. However, Christian knocked Sheamus off the ramp to the production area. The announcers sold concern for Sheamus’s well-being as Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:23]

Back live, Sheamus was okay. Now, the match was in the ring. Christian retrieved a Kendo Stick and lined up a shot on Sheamus, who accepted multiple blows to the back, leg, back, leg, thigh, and back again. Meanwhile, JBL blamed Jerry Lawler for the Daniel Bryan business, saying that Lawler must have called his police buddies, security, etc. to make sure they didn’t intervene in Bryan’s demonstration.

[Q11] Back in the ring, Sheamus made a comeback, but Christian escaped a pin attempt. Sheamus then gripped Christian for Ten Forearms, but Christian elbowed out into a neck-snap. They raced to the Kendo Stick, then had a tug-of-war, which Sheamus won. Sheamus then bashed the stick across Christian’s body before dropping him with White Noise. Sheamus covered, but Christian kicked out just before three.

Christian recovered to the ring apron, where Sheamus lit up Christian with 17 or 18 Forearm Strikes to the Chest. A powerslam followed. Sheamus then set up for the Brogue Kick, but Christian bailed to the floor. Sheamus gripped Christian on the ring steps, then dropped him with an Irish Curse backbreaker on the floor. Sheamus wasn’t done. After rolling Christian back into the ring, Sheamus started chucking chairs into the ring. Sheamus then grabbed a big bass drum and brought it into the ring.

In the ring, Sheamus set up the drum in the corner, but Christian avoided. Christian then jabbed Sheamus with one of the chairs. A second chair shot followed. Christian then came off the top with a frogsplash that drove the chair into Sheamus and hurt Christian in the process. Christian covered, but Sheamus kicked out, popping the crowd.

Reset at 14:00. Christian tried to finish Sheamus with the bass drum, but Sheamus destroyed the bass drum (and Christian’s face) with a Brogue Kick that made a nice, loud noise. Sheamus covered a KO’ed Christian for the pin and the win. WWE replayed the finish from multiple angles before showing Christian recovering on the floor. Sheamus finished off his celebration in the ring before WWE replayed the finish one more time.

WINNER: Sheamus at 14:25. Hottest a crowd has been for Sheamus since he returned in January. WWE didn’t go overboard with the props a la Sandow vs. Ziggler, so this was taken more seriously by the crowd. Good match.

Announcers: Cole demonstrated how to sign up for a free trial of WWE Network.

Backstage: Raw GM Brad Maddox was standing by with a concerned Batista. Brad nervously said The Authority has left the building, then Randy Orton jumped in and freaked out. Maddox relayed the news that Hunter and Stephanie have left the building, then sent a message that The Authority wants Orton and Batista to set aside their differences to take care of Big Show and Bryan tonight. Orton calmed down and said he’s willing to make it work if Batista is, too. Batista stared him down, then left without saying anything.

[Commercial Break at 10:38]

Back live, Lana walked out on-stage to speak a foreign language about Alexander Rusev. Lana spoke in English that Rusev will take over WWE, then she brought him out to pose on his Olympics podium. Rusev then stared ahead into the camera and spoke like a robot about his mission.

[Q12] Announcers: Cole, Lawler, and JBL were shown on-camera to flash back to the top of the show when Hulk Hogan announced the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for WM30.

Suddenly, the Wyatts’s theme interrupted. On the video screen, Luke Harper spoke about John Cena making a mistake tonight. Bray Wyatt then spoke about not being of this world. He chuckled to himself about seeing Cena’s future in the form of Hulk Hogan – two men so self-absorbed that they refuse to just let it go. Bray said he knows it would take a lot for Cena to admit that he’s every bit a monster as he is, then vowed to make WM30 the very last thing that Cena does.

Bray said he can turn into whatever Cena wants him to be, then accepted his match challenge. “Just remember. You are the one with everything to lose,” he said. “Your time is up (sounding like Cena’s theme song). I am forever.” Bray then sang about time being on his side. Bray disappeared, then Erick Rowan grunted from behind his sheep mask.

In-ring: Big Show was introduced first for the tag team main event. Show entered the ring as Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:49]

Smackdown plug: Kane vs. Big Show this Friday.

Back from break, Daniel Bryan emerged for the tag main event. Cole went … way over-the-top hyping the “occupy” business earlier in the show, using multiple adjectives to call it historic. Batista’s music then played to bring out one-half of the heel duo in the main event. World champ Randy Orton was out next holding both top title belts.

7 — DANIEL BRYAN & BIG SHOW vs. WWE World Hvt. champion RANDY ORTON & BATISTA

The bell sounded, Batista slowly got out of the ring, Bryan knocked Orton out of the ring, and Bryan splashed Orton through the ropes. Raw cut to break with Bryan standing tall 40 seconds into the match.

[Commercial Break at 10:56]

[Q13 — over-run] Raw returned at the top of the hour with Bryan working on Orton. The heels then took control of Bryan as JBL ranted and raved about “goat lovers” occupying the ring earlier in the show. Cole told JBL just to wait for the Superdome in New Orleans. “Just imagine!” Cole said over and over, trying to paint the picture for the audience if they buy a WM30 PPV. (Or, subscribe to the Network.)

Show took a hot tag at 8:10 and cleaned house as Batista moved in slow-motion to feed Show. Show then wanted a corner bomb on Batista, but Orton cut him off. Batista then cut off Show and followed with a chopblock to the knee. Batista tagged in Orton, who went to work on Show’s knee to continue the attack. Batista nailed a spear, then tossed a Batistabomb, but Show gave him his comeuppance with a back-body drop.

Tags to Bryan and Orton. Bryan rocked Orton with right hand blows, then nailed repeated Yes! kicks to Orton’s chest. Orton even took the final kick, but escaped a two count. Bryan wanted a top-rope move, but Batista provided enough of a distraction to allow Orton to recover and avoid a top-rope dive. Orton tried a roll-up, but Bryan slipped out into the Yes! Lock. Batista broke it up, though. So, Show kicked Batista in the face. But, Orton dropped Show with an RKO.

All four men down on the mat at 11:30. Bryan and Orton were the first men to their feet and Orton wanted an RKO, but Bryan side-stepped a charging Batista, who speared Orton in the process. More chaos, then Orton delivered a second-rope DDT to Bryan. Cole said this magical night is about to end poorly for Bryan, but Bryan avoided an RKO with a backslide for a two count. Bryan then smashed Orton with a running knee for a three count. “Bryan’s pinned the champion!” Cole declared twice.

Post-match: Bryan celebrated by himself in the ring as WWE showed the crowd shouting “Yes!” with Bryan. WWE showed Bryan celebrating in the corner and the WM30 banner over his shoulder. Raw signed off with Cole hyping Bryan’s WM30 opportunity in four weeks. “All I can say is Yes!” Cole said as Raw signed off nine minutes past the top of the hour.

WINNERS: Bryan & Show at 13:02. Basic main event telling the story of this being Bryan’s night and there being issues between Bryan and Orton ahead of the potential three-way title match at WM30.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (3/6/2014): Corey Graves vs. Sami Zayn, Emma vs. Charlotte Flair, plus Neville (Pac), Adam Rose, Rusev, Xavier

OR CHECK THIS OUT FROM PROWRESTLING.NET: Muhammad Ali to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame