VIP AUDIO 3/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-11-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Evaluating Christian Cage as NWA Champion, Sting-Jarrett story, TNA needing the storylines to make the great wrestling matter, Destination X PPV (71 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 11, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include Saturday Night’s Main Event hype including the returns of Jim Ross and Steve Austin, the overall line-up, and where the WWE-NBC relationship could go from here, a look at the latest editions of Smackdown and Raw, Sherri being inducted into the Hall of Fame with stories from her career and analysis of her place among managers, and more.

