FREE PODCAST 3/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss WrestleMania’s line-up depth and quality, preview of ROH Anniversary PPV, AEW’s TV deal speculation, Ross, Jarrett, more (96 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-14-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net to discuss the week’s hot topics in pro wrestling including WrestleMania’s line-up depth and quality at this stage, a preview of the ROH 17th Anniversary PPV, AEW’s TV deal speculation including the pros and cons of streaming options and how the Turner/WarnerMedia changes could affect things, Jeff Jarrett and Jim Ross status changes with WWE, and more.r fame to discuss this week’s hot topics in pro wrestling including the fascinating Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch Twitter war, King Kong Bundy, the Tomasso Ciampa injury, AEW’s latest YouTube numbers and TV prospects, Kevin Owens as a babyface, Samoa Joe’s U.S. Title win, The Shield reunion and Dean Ambrose’s future, Mojo Rawley, and more.

