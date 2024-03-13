OVER & UNDERS – WWE RAW (3/11): Drew kills the “What?!”, Clunk & Clunkier, Must See Meets Can’t Miss, Suplex Village, Drew’s Head Wobble, Hurting with Hurt Feelings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for the longest running episodic television show in history. A show that once had a Nickelback song as its theme. And if Nickelback can succeed on Raw, surely J.D. McDonagh can earn the right to take on Gunther at WrestleMania. One of these is actually true! Spoiler alert, it’s the Nickelback bit. J.D. McDonagh versus Gunther (exhausted sigh from laughing). Good one, me. Let’s dig into the most overrated and under-appreciated moments from Monday Night Raw.

OVERRATED – TRAVIS SCOTT

WWE…are we seriously going to glorify the artist that encourages chaos at his concerts, who not so long ago held an event where 8 people died? This is a tone deaf mention of celebrity. “Main Event” Jey Uso doesn’t need this rub. This is like a cooking show saying hey, we just found this great poison that took out a ton of people, and tonight we’re tapping into its flavor. Slap on the wrist, WWE. Like a slap from a nun with a ruler…an angry nun…and a metal ruler. The metric system never hurt so much.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – DREW’S SWORD

Did Drew McIntyre lose his sword? He has a million blue flaming swords as graphics in his entrance, and yet, no sign of old reliable. I’m starting to think these blue blades are actually the soul of his lost and presumed dead sword. Rest in power, blade of McIntyre.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – DREW’S HEAD WOBBLE

I love this cocky wobbling of the head Drew McIntyre is doing. It just adds to the swagger of his new persona. He seems to do it whenever he’s towing the line of heel and face. It’s a tell. Let’s play poker Drew, I promise I’m not good. Go back and watch it. He wobbles his head as he high fives fans. It’s an obvious tell that he’s arrogantly doing a face move as a heel. I dig it. Wobble that head all the way to WrestleMania, Drew. You don’t have your sword, but you’ll always have your flexible neck.

OVERRATED – POOR BOUT GRAPHICS CHOICES

The WWE graphic design department, yet again, chose weird photos for the Drew McIntyre versus Seth Rollins graphic. Seth looks cool. He’s ready for a fight. Drew looks like he just saw Seth cheating on a math test and he’s about to tell the teacher. Mr. Levesque, The architect cheated! I saw it! He copied answers and did a weird cackle that seems like a joker ripoff! Also, I think he stole his wife’s shoes!

UNDER-APPRECIATED – DREW KILLS THE “WHAT”

It’s been 23 years (yes I’m keeping track) since Stone Cold Steve Austin cursed us with the “What” chant. Now, after all this time, one brave man has slaughtered that beast. Drew McIntyre’s “Say ‘what’ if you’re glad I took out C.M. Punk” is an absolutely brilliant, turn it on its head rebuttal that genuinely seemed to shut the crowd up. I bet we don’t get crowds doing that to Drew again anytime soon. Oh hell, we fans are gluttons for punishment. We gotta get our fix. Kind of like what Seth Rollins is doing, being the adrenaline junkie that he is. Kudos to Drew for, like all good villains, having valid points to make. Drew just doubled down on great lines by saying he wants a thank you card from C.M. Punk for keeping him relevant. Again, great point. He is absolutely on fire right now. Where has this side of Drew been?! Hiding with his sword? Glad one of these beloved things made their way back to us.

UNDER- APPRECIATED – GREAT CAMERA WORK

When Drew McIntyre got cut off by Seth Rollins’ entrance, the cameraman on Drew pulled out, panned and chased Rollins up the ramp for a risky but wildly rewarding shot. That takes balls to gamble with a shot like that on a live show, but man oh man did it pay off. Give that cameraman a bonus.

OVERRATED – JESSICA “FREAKIN” RABBIT

Seth Rollins looks like Jessica Rabbit if she got bit by one of those Twilight vampires that makes you sparkle in the sunlight. What on earth is this, Seth? He looks like he’s going to a sparkle-themed prom. Did he just walk off the set of Trolls 4? I honestly think if he vomited, it would be neon rainbow colors. This is so distracting that I feel like I’m going to walk into a wall…and I’m sitting down.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – SETH MOVES ON FROM DOOKIE JOKES

Seth Rollins has been very hit or miss for me on the mic lately. Diarrhea Dwayne doesn’t even have a fun ring to it. Personally, I would have called him a crock of Sh*t, and then adorned him with the new moniker, Dwayne “The Crock” Johnson. You’re welcome, Seth. You have my permission to steal that. Now, all that said, I did love Seth’s subtle pointing out that Drew McIntyre is a coward, and turning his back to him to continue begging him for a claymore. That was good, and Drew sold that like a Girl Scout with a box of Tag-A-Longs. Special mention to Drew (very accurately) impersonating Seth’s laugh in this segment.

OVERRATED – EAR WAX

Okay listen up, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. You can use all the baby oil you want. You can wax your chest (Drew that IS an option by the way). You can shave your legs, and spray tan until the cows come home. But I draw the line at earwax. Seth, cute joke pretending you couldn’t hear the fans chant “C.M. Punk” but did you have to shove your finger in your ear so deep you could scrape out a brain sample for Hannibal Lecter? Seriously, if you shoved that architect finger any deeper into your ear, you’d come out with a wax museum that could rival Madame Tussaud’s. So can we just wax off, sanitize, and move on now? At least buy your ear dinner first next time. Too far? Not as far as the deepsea, ear-fishing Rollins just did.

OVERRATED – DREW WON’T HURT SETH?

What does Drew McIntyre have to lose by hurting Seth Rollins before WrestleMania? They didn’t clarify any actual stakes or stipulations that he can’t. Why not drop Seth now? Why not soften him up before WrestleMania? A quick line about Adam Pearce saying if he touches him he loses his shot would have done it. Without that foundation, this path is about as firm as toilet paper under a waterfall. Oh look, I can do potty humor too. High five, Seth! Now I’m going to wash my hands.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – THE SULTAN OF SHOOSH

WWE is doing a good job with hyping up Chad Gable as being a viable contender for Gunther’s title at WrestleMania. We all know it’s going to Sami Zayn, and rightfully so, but these little packages add stakes that level the battleground before a big match. I hope they do this for each participant leading up to the gauntlet match. I do have a hard time taking The Sultan of Shoosh seriously, but this helps. Side note, short-haired Gable reminds me of short-haired Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson. Banial Drianson. Banial Dryan?). It just weakens his persona. I know he hasn’t had flowing locks in quite some time, but I think he should grow his hair out again. It helped him not look like a man-child that won a contest to be a WWE wrestler for a day. Now I’ll shoosh…maybe. Okay I can’t. One more thing. I don’t know if I like this weight being thrown around about the match meaning more for Chad, and thus he has a better chance of winning. Maybe he means Roger Moore. So he’s saying this means James Bond to him. I can get behind that. Bond means a lot to me too. Okay, now I’m invested in double O Gable. The name’s G…Shorty G. I know, we’re all still trying to forget that. I can’t though. And misery loves company, so welcome to my pity party.

OVERRATED – GREATEST GAME OF ALL TIME

During Becky Lynch versus Liv Morgan, Pat McAfee said, and I quote “They’re saying WWE2K24 is the greatest game of all time.” Now, as you know, I like McAfee. I find his over-the-top, every day is Christmas and I’m

just happy to be here personality entertaining. But I’m a hardcore gamer and I have a few words on this subject – Mario, Zelda, Metal Gear Solid, Mortal Kombat, more Zelda, more Mario, Super Smash Brothers, Tetris, Goldeneye, Call of Duty and WWF No Mercy. Also, I’d like to know who Pat’s sources are. Who are they, and why have they never played the classics? That said, WWE2K24 is indeed phenomenal. But there is a fine line between great and goat. There are 2 whole letters of difference, Pat. Sheesh.

OVERRATED – CLUNK AND CLUNKIER

I would never describe Becky Lynch as clunky in the ring, but she does have a very specific style that can get dragged down fairly easily. Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch just create a clunk and clunkier dynamic that makes for an incredibly slow, boring and at times, painful match to watch. Liv’s suicide dive almost lived up to its literal name. If they took any more time in between moves you could probably sneak in a few rounds of the greatest game of all time, WWE2K24. There is more space between moves than teeth at a Michael Strahan dental checkup. This is like watching an Avengers movie without the vfx finished. Excuse me while I grab an ice pack for my brain, because this hurts it. On a side note, it also hurts my soul. Does anyone know if Ibuprofen can help that pain? This is so slow that I honestly feel like I’m watching Chris Farley as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible. The running scenes will never be the same again…in a van…down by the river. I’m old. Google it. You’re welcome. This joke has been brought to you by Old Spice, which Farley never used.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – LIV’S SUNSET FLIP

Well, even a broken clock is right twice a day. Liv Morgan’s sunset flip on Becky Lynch was fluid, brutal-looking, well-timed, and very well executed. That is Liv’s sweet spot right there. I hope she watches the match back and sees where she shines, because that was shinier than Becky’s husband’s outfit tonight. On a side note, why hasn’t anyone said to Seth “It’s fitting your wife calls herself ‘The Man’ because someone has to be.” Missed opportunity. Back to the match though. Liv, fantastic move. More of this please. The last half of this match was significantly stronger than the clunky first half. I don’t think it deserved a “This is awesome” chant like Houston did, but hey, everything is bigger in Texas, right?

OVERRATED – BECKY LYNCH’S PITY PARTY

I thought Becky Lynch looked incredibly weak and timid when the crowd chanted “Mami” to Rhea Ripley. She just looked annoyed and defeated. She needs some swagger back. Yes, Rhea Ripley carries herself like a star more than a question block in Super Mario Bros., but that doesn’t mean you can’t still Luigi your way out of this mansion, Bex. You main evented Wrestlemania. You sold more merchandise than Judgment Day, R-Truth and Mami combined. Reignite the spark and (to quote your husband) burn it down. This just makes me sad as a Becky Lynch fan. Becky’s rebuttal about being great when people don’t believe in her, and something about a tree and branches, didn’t seem to help her cause. The crowd was pretty quiet. This didn’t feel like a heel turn for Becky, but it sure as hell felt like a shin or ankle. It’s a disease people, I can’t help it. Metaphors haunt me, drive me, and hug me when I’m down.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – SURPRISES

With all the gimmick Premium Life Events, rarely do we get any gimmick match surprises. I was rolling my eyes when Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were announcing a multi-team tag match…until he named it a ladder match. Ladder matches and WrestleMania go together like Taylor Swift and football (errr, hey, just go with it). I’m stoked for this. I do wish Judgment Day had a more prominent role at ‘Mania, but Damian Priest may still steal the title from Seth Rollins. Only time will tell.

OVERRATED – J.D. MCDONAGH FAKES BEING GRUMPY

Why is J.D. McDonagh outraged that his two, significantly more over, cohorts have to be in a ladder match? It’s not like he needs to take bumps for them, nor is it his gold on the line (he doesn’t have any). Another week, another McDonagh-forced moment. I’m McDonagh talking about it.

OVERRATED – TRAVIS SCOTT…AGAIN

Yes, Pat McAfee, Travis Scott is a legend, but not for the reasons you’re implying. I really wish they wouldn’t highlight a guy who sewed so much chaos at a concert that 18 people died. He was literally smiling while people screamed “Help us.”

UNDER-APPRECIATED – CROWD RESPONSE OR LACK THEREOF

Oh my lord was it silent when the match of Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile versus Candice LeRae and Indi Harrell started. You’d almost think someone successfully shooshed the crowd (see what I did there?). You could hear a pin drop at the start of this match. Are we back in The Thunder Dome without any thunder? I feel like someone just ran over 40 puppies, broke a rainbow and told the crowd Costco went out of business. Wait, it’s Texas. Everything is bigger there, so Costco probably doesn’t have that novelty. Let me reframe. I feel like someone just ran over 40 puppies, broke a rainbow and told me Carhartt went out of business. Zing, y’all.

OVERRATED – HURTING WITH HURT FEELINGS

So Candice LeRae’s new schtick is hurting people’s feelings? It’s not a terrible idea, and she has valid points about Maxxine Dupri, but Dupri’s acting doesn’t help this land. This was painful to watch, and not in the way WWE intended. Sticks and stones, WWE, sticks and stones…

UNDER-APPRECIATED – CANDICE LERAE’S KARMA

If you put bad juju out into the world, bad juju is going to come for you. This may or may not be true (just go with it for the purposes of the joke), but Candice LeRae walking nose-first into Indi Hartwell’s shoulder may be solid evidence that karma is indeed real, and isn’t very forgiving. And no, I’m not talking about the former wrestler, Kharma, whose WWE career was shorter than this match. In all seriousness though, go back and take a look. You’re welcome.

OVERRATED – LUXURY

Ya know, I’ve been outspoken about how Cody Rhodes shouldn’t be seen exiting a luxury bus. That said, it’s a badass looking bus and he IS the face of WrestleMania. Somehow, I’m kind of okay with it this week. Maybe it’s seeing Pharoah on the side of the bus, the blue James Bond-esq suit, or the pocket chain I like to think is attached to a monocle, but it doesn’t throw me tonight. In general, I think faces should avoid touting their luxurious lives, but this just gave Cody more of a presence in my

humble, middle class opinion. Unless of course his fancy bus is what he wants to talk about tonight. Then it’s all detractory to his character. Side note, seeing him do cool secret handshakes with nameless staff members helps as well. He’s a man of the people! They ARE just like us! Ya know, except for the muscles, nice cars, fame, neck tattoos, cool sayings, and abnormally large belts that they carry on their shoulders for some inexplicable reason.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – FINN BALOR IS AFRAID OF HEIGHTS

Hearing Finn Balor is afraid of heights and doesn’t like ladders is both hilarious, and adds a fun anticipatory layer to the match. This is like telling an audience John Wick doesn’t like guns, on his way to a gunfight. My imagination is running wild (eh? eh?) with possibilities as to how he’ll work around that fear. All Wick needs is a pencil. Balor may need some other ideas. I really hope they play this fear angle up. It will add some fresh levity to what is typically just a spot fest and people climbing ladders slower than a slug on a telephone pole. I think it would be really interesting if this fear came into play heavily, and either costs or almost costs Finn and Damian Priest their titles. Maybe The Demon doesn’t have a fear of heights. He hasn’t surfaced in some time. I am really excited about this match as long as some great teams find their way into it.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – PROMO TEAM’S AMAZING SCORE CHOICES

The team behind WWE’s promos is absolutely outstanding. The song choice for this recap of the epic conversation between Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth “Diarrhea” Rollins, and Cody Rhodes was picture perfect. Wait, can I say picture perfect when it applies to audio praise? Rewind (that means go backwards to all you kids out there) and let’s try that again. The score chosen for this promo was like Josh Groban having a baby with Adele, who then went on to have a musical baby with Susan Boyle, who then had a baby with John Williams. It was that good. Atmospheric, tension-building, engrossing and unbelievably cool. Promos team, you get a secret handshake (to be created) from me.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – CODY’S CAMERA GUY

I don’t know who shoots Cody Rhodes’ entrance, but whoever this is should be shooting movies. Every movement, every nuance, every angle enhanced Cody’s entrance, his star power and presence. That was an absolute thing of beauty, one might even say (more accurately this time) that it was picture perfect. In a word…wow. This is especially impressive considering this is live television, and you only get one shot. Most directors would prefer their camera operators play things safe, but whoever is calling the shots back there, has a pair of Miz-sized cojonas. Side note, I’m fairly sure it wasn’t, but someone in the audience is dressed like WWE Sign Guy (remember him?) and I’m here for it. Special mention to Cody giving us a little inside baseball terminology with Michael Cole, calling the slap “a receipt.” Fans are savvy. We’re all smart marks now. Nice tip of the hat. Very good promo by Cody here. I could do without the getting choked up, but I do think there is a level of sincerity to that, which fans will gobble up. This felt like a smooth palette cleanser, warming us up for the main feast in a few weeks.

OVERRATED – CODY ATTACKS PODCASTERS

Cody Rhodes didn’t need to attack those of us who like to talk about wrestling by saying people like to ding him for wearing suits and using big words. First of all, it’s not the suits. I like the suits. It’s the luxury buses and private jets. Secondly, I don’t think any of us have attacked you for using big words. If I had that as meat to sink my teeth into, I’d be all over that like Katie Holmes on Dawson’s Creek (where they DID use big words). We’re some of your most vocal advocates, Mr. Nightmare, don’t Candice LeRae us and try to hurt our feelings, or you too might walk nose first into someone. If he were taller, I’d say watch out for Michael Cole’s soul patch giving you a nose full.

Special mention for a nice throwback to the WrestleMania when Michael Cole was one of the biggest heels on the card. Ah memories. Those were the (not so good) days. Side note, what is that chain in Cody’s suit attached to? I must know. Is it a monocle? Is it a handheld timepiece because he loves trains? Is it a ’90s Nirvana wallet? The world may never know. Some things are just meant to be a mystery, like why we can’t see John Cena, smell what The Rock is actually cooking, or how to play Triple H’s game. He always tells us it’s time to play, but never explains the rules. I’m very confused.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – A SUBTLE “WOW”

During Cody Rhodes’ exit, he paused ever so briefly, in a perfectly timed but subtle acknowledgement of a loud “wow” from the crowd. Great timing, perfectly shot, expertly executed. He had the swagger of Indiana Jones shooting the showy swordsman in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Codiana Jones is on another level right now. Luckily it’s not a level of The Game’s game, because I don’t know how to play that.

OVERRATED – RICOCHET IN A SUIT

Ricochet in a suit looks like he’s dressed up as Gomez Addams for Halloween, or Al Capone. Why, Ricochet? You’re cool. You don’t need pinstripes that make you look like you’re en route to an Italian wedding. This works against him in a big way. It also looks like he grabbed this out of his father’s closet, because it fits about as well as Braun Strowman trying to wear Alexa Bliss’ t-shirt. Remember that tight squeeze?

UNDER-APPRECIATED – GUNTHER’S CHIN

Whoever composed the shot they cut to of Gunther at the end of Ricochet’s promo deserves an Oscar. The angle that accentuates Gunther’s intimidatingly manly chin and jaw structure is pure cinema. Seriously, does he do jaw exercises? Is that even a thing? I feel like his chin could kick my ass. Shawn Michaels might have Sweet Chin Music, but Gunther has Chin Death Metal. One is significantly more dangerous than the other. I would love to see someone (J.D. McDonagh) take a swing at his chin and faux-break their hand on it. I honestly think the reason he doesn’t have a beard is that his would-be facial hair is too scared of his chin to call it home. You can’t live in fear…even if you are just a follicle. See, now follicle is a big word, Cost Rhodes. Use something like that and we’ll be happy to take note of your self-proclaimed big wordery. But until I hear it, I can’t smear it.

OVERRATED – J.D. MCDONAGH

J.D. McDonagh’s intercontinental title promo started with “This morning I went into the bathroom…” Yep, that’s enough for me, J.D. That sums up your chances at winning this gauntlet match perfectly, in the toilet. I’m sorry, J.D., it’s not that I hate you…I just don’t like you, your character, your style, your acting, your moves (aside from a sick moonsault) or the fact that you’re technically out of the Judgment Day (lest we forget R-Truth exiled you fair and square). J.D. went on to say that he looked in the mirror and saw a guy he knows can beat Gunther. I’d like to take this moment to stress the importance of regular eye exams. Not just for you, but the safety of those around you.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – IYO SKYE

I’m not the biggest Iyo Skye fan, but even I can acknowledge that she is being treated like nothing but an afterthought in the lead up to her match against Bayley at WrestleMania. She has been demoted to nothing but a lackey that follows the other more interesting members of Damage CTRL to the ring. WWE, you made your choice, now at least embrace it. This is embarrassing. I feel like I just got asked to homecoming, said yes, and all you’re doing is talking about other people you wish you’d asked. If I’m WWE, I’d have Bayley go to attack Dakota Kai, miss and take out Iyo, then have Iyo drop the title due to injury, and change the match to Dakota Kai versus Iyo for the vacated title.

OVERRATED – LIV MORGAN’S SIDE HUSTLE

Why is Liv Morgan hanging out at a merch stand? Is she selling t-shirts on the side? This is just weird. That’s like cutting backstage at an NBA game and seeing Steph Curry hanging out by the hot dog stand. It just wouldn’t happen, unless he was shooting three-pointers from there (which he’d probably make). Oh yay, Nia Jaxx, the thespian of the WWE has joined the party to hurt people (eye roll).

UNDER-APPRECIATED – CREEPY SANE

Kairi Sane freaks me out. She has this haunting, almost paranormal presence that gives me regressive nightmares of The Grudge from back in the day. She’s almost as scary as the idea of waking up in a reality where J.D. McDonagh is the number one contender for Gunther’s title. But that would never happen, right? RIGHT?! Someone please make me feel better here. I hope Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark take the titles in this match. They’re both strong, brutal, viable threats that should have the titles, and be built up as a female sisters of destruction-level team.

OVERRATED – SHAYNA’S WEAK KICKS

Shayna Baszler is a legitimate badass with a real MMA pedigree. So why on earth do her kicks look like something out of a made for TV action movie? Her kicks are so soft, they’re borderline relaxing and look pleasant. If you stand upright with your back to her, and take a few of those, it might be a great massage. Why isn’t Shayna borderline kicking people’s heads off? She literally talked about dismemberment before the match, and now the only thing removed from a body is Shayna’s intensity. Weak sauce, Shayna. Weak sauce with a side of chicken (because you’re kicking like one).

UNDER-APPRECIATED – NAKA-MORE OF THIS

I loved Shinsuke Nakamura’s intercontinental title promo. I like that his reasoning for wanting it, is that it will give him a means to get his anger out. That’s fresh and totally believable for his twisted character. Side note, when they highlighted past title winners, did they really need to show Chris Jericho? He’s not a part of WWE, and most fans know he’s tainted by some new allegations that make him persona non grata for the time being. Put this bad decision on the shelf next to Travis Scott.

UNDER- APPRECIATED – DAMIAN PRIEST’S BIBLICAL PUNCHES

Damian Priest’s punches are absolutely brutal looking and sounding. He couldn’t punch harder if he was a Hawaiian in the soft drink aisle of the grocery store. I actually cringed for each punch he gave R-Truth. I think even Little Jimmy could feel that. Damian Priest is a special talent, and he’s the right heel to have the briefcase, but the timing is unfortunate. He’s completely lost in the shuffle of a top-heavy main event scene. For a guy with punches so epic they’re borderline biblical, he deserves better.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – YEET CITY

Say what you will about the ebb and flow participation with Jey Uso’s yeet sway, but Houston, Texas is definitely Yeet City. That participation in his (as Gunther said) simple gesture, was a sight to behold and WWE quickly cut wide to showcase it. Well done, WWE, and well done to the Yeet City of Houston. Yeet City has a nice ring to it. Jey, you have my blessing to steal that. On a side note, Pat McAfee saying he’s yeeting all over himself was a bit much. I tend to enjoy McAfee’s contagious superfandom, but it is starting to get a little self-serving and not match-enhancing, which is what it should be. Yeet all over the match, Pat, not yourself. Well that came out wrong. I guess I yeeted that one. What the yeet is wrong with me? McAfee knocks aside, he did coin a great nickname for Jimmy Uso with Jealous Jim. Stealing that.

OVERRATED – JEY ALMOST NAILS IT

Jey Uso’s yeet-fueled challenge to Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania was ALMOST perfect. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand. The yeets were out in full force. His words were punchy and poetic…until he flubbed a line by saying “Me versus me.” It took me out of the moment. It was like going full speed down a hill in rollerblades and tripping over a stick. Sure, he quickly rolled and recovered, but there are some undeniable (metaphorical) bruises there. I still wish they had something bigger than Jealous Jim for Jey at WrestleMania. Sure, it elevates Jimmy, but it also diminishes Jey in the process.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – THE PROMOS TEAM NAILS IT AGAIN

That 640 days of Gunther promo was excellent. The music, the editing, the shot selection, and the narrative came together gloriously. They made Gunther, his reign, and his impossibly masculine chin look like a force to be reckoned with. I am so wildly invested in this gauntlet match tonight that someone may need to clean up the inevitable yeet. We all know Sami Zayn is going to win, and he should, but they’ve done a great job building up the importance of the title and the match, and a decent to good job of selling viable winners.

OVERRATED – MUST SEE MEETS CAN MISS

While J.D. McDonagh is fighting Ricochet in the first bout of this gauntlet, Pat McAfee called Ricochet “Must see.” That’s funny, because J.D. is CAN miss. So what happens when must see meets can miss? My guess is a lot of high spots, lukewarm crowd reaction, and Pat McAfee overselling Ricochet’s offense. Side note; McDonagh looks like Lord Farquaad in Shrek. Yes, now you can’t unsee that. Also yes, I did have to google the proper spelling of that name. It was worth it for an epic takedown of the most can miss superstar on Monday Night Raw.

UNDER-APPRECIATED – NOBLE GABLE

It’s a bit cheesy, but I like the noble gesture from Chad Gable to get Sami Zayn on his feet for a fair match. I also really like that the match came down to Gable and Zayn. They’re the two most likely winners, but WWE could have easily traded out the would-be loser for a heel opponent. This makes it a smidge more unpredictable and a ton more fun. I’m all in on this.

UNDER- APPRECIATED – SUPLEX VILLAGE

Chad Gable is a beast with German suplexes. I feel like this needs a moniker that plays off of Brock Lesnar’s famous move, but with a bit of a mini aura to it. Let’s go with SUPLEX VILLAGE. Or maybe, SUPLEX TIMESHARE? SUPLEX CONDO? Nah, village it is. Because villages are adorable, and so are Chad Gable’s suplexes.

OVERRATED – AVOIDING CONDITIONER

I love seeing Sami Zayn win. People love him and this will be an incredible match. All that said, I need to stress the use of conditioner when washing one’s long hair and yeti-level beard. You’re in a massive match now, Sami. It’s time to moisturize and volumize so you look your Sunday (or Saturday) best at WrestleMania.

I’ll be back on Friday for another electrifying night of The Rock telling people he’s the boss.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/11): Keller’s report on Gauntlet Match for WrestleMania Challenger for Gunther, Kabuki Warriors vs. Baszler & Stark, Liv vs. Becky

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the IC Title, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan