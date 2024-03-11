WWE RAW RESULTS (3/11): Keller’s report on Gauntlet Match for WrestleMania Challenger for Gunther, Kabuki Warriors vs. Baszler & Stark, Liv vs. Becky

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MARCH 11, 2024

HOUSTON, TEX. AT TOYOTA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 11,267 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,324.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of the Philadelphia stadium hosting WrestleMania. Then he said Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns was made official last Friday on Smackdown. He said some are calling it the biggest tag team match in history. Then they showed the exterior of Toyota Center. Cole touted a jam-packed sellout crowd. He said it’s a star-studded night. They showed Travis Scott, a rapper and record producer from the area, getting out of a Tesla CyberTruck. They showed Gunther arriving earlier, too.

-Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring. Cole talked about Seth defending his World Title against Drew at WrestleMania. When his music stopped, boos rang out. He insulted Seth and called him selfish, delusional, a hypocrite, and a junkie. He said he couldn’t help himself and accept the tag match. He said he just had to get that fix. When fans began “What’ing” him, he said, “Say ‘what’ if you’re glad I took out C.M. Punk.” (That worked. The crowd stopped “What’ing.”) Drew smiled. McAfee said he played that well. Instead, a “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. Drew said he expects a hand-written thank you card from Punk “because I’m the only one keeping you relevant right now.”

He said the bigger picture is The Rock. Fans booed. Drew rolled his eyes. “Hear me out,” he said. Drew said the history of pro wrestling started in the carnivals, then smoke-filled armories, and now filled arenas like Toyota Center. He said the next evolution is working with one of the most powerful people on planet Earth. He said what’s going on with Cody and Rock isn’t his business, and it’s not Seth’s business either. He said Seth thinks everything revolves around him. He said when he beats Seth and becomes champion, he be a champion everyone can invest in and be proud of. Seth’s music interrupted.

Seth told Drew to shut his mouth. Fans sang his song. He talked about the Claymore that Drew gave him last week. He said it was almost enough to get his full attention. He suggested he give him another Claymore to get all of his attention. “Come on, big man!” he said. He got on his knees and pointed at his chin. Drew didn’t take him up on the offer. He then stood and turned his back. Fans sang his song again. “Before this gets any weirder, I just want to talk to you,” he said. “I just want to tell you that you were right.” Seth turned around and looked intrigued.

Drew said Seth told him to get over the Bloodline because they’re over him. He mocked Seth’s voice as he said it. He said he did have to get over The Bloodline. He said it kills him to turn his focus from them, but he is focused on the World Title. He said that as champion, that’s all he should care about. He said he pleaded with Seth to take his advice, and he didn’t, because all Seth cares about is Seth Rollins.

Seth shook his head and told Drew he is starting to remind him of somebody. He said he’s got tattoos and is from Chicago. He said he always saw Punk as the biggest hypocrite in the world until he met Drew. He said Drew went on and on about how The Bloodline kept costing him his big matches. He said now it seems like he’s trying to be an honorary member of The Bloodline. He said he and Cody are going to take down The Bloodline, and then when it’s night two and they face off one-on-one, the same thing is going to happen that always happens when it’s them one-on-one. “I’m going to stomp your head into the mat and I’m going to pin your shoulders to the mat,” he said. Then, he said, the last thing Drew will hear is the fans singing his song. Fans began singing again.

Drew told Seth he’s trying to provoke him now, but he has to pin him at WrestleMania and nothing he can say will distract him from that focus. He dropped the mic and walked away. Seth told Drew he had one more thing to say. He asked if he’s curious why he hasn’t focused more on him on the Road to WrestleMania. He said it’s because compared to Roman Reigns, The Rock, and his knee, the thing he’s least worried about is Drew. Drew turned and walked to the ring again. He stared down Seth and was shaking in anger, but then he turned and went to the back. Seth then danced to his music.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside Cole said Seth has said he can juggle more than one thing at WrestleMania. He wondered if that’s true or he’s just trying to convince himself. McAfee said Seth signed up for it and he’s got a lot on his plate. Cole talked about the Women’s Tag Team Title match as they showed Damage CTRL arriving earlier.

(Keller’s Analysis: Drew remains so tremendous in this story. He’s keeping his match against Seth from seeming lost in the shadow of The Bloodline and Cody situation. Seth taunting Drew with the fact that he’s the least of his worried was a good final comeback against Drew mocking him.)

-Becky Lynch made her ring entrance. [c]

-Cole touted WWE having surpassed 100 million subscribers, which is no. 10 overall and no. 1 among all sports. He said it’s more than the NBA, NFL, MLF, and NHL combined.

-A vignette aired with Chad Gable discussing the Gauntlet match. He talked about wiping tears off his young daughter’s face after he last lost to Gunther. He said his path to Heaven runs through a Gauntlet of Hell filled with demons from his past that he’ll have to overcome this time to earn his date with destiny. Clips aired of him working out. He said it’s a rare chance to rewrite history. He said he will become a beacon of perseverance that he and his fans can be proud of. He said this match just means more.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent segment. Work went into that. They easily could’ve just put a microphone up to him backstage, but that feature made the Gauntlet and Gable’s role in it feel bigger.)

(1) BECKY LYNCH vs. LIV MORGAN

During Liv’s entrance, they aired clips of the backstory of this match. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. Becky knocked Liv over on a criss-cross seconds in and then brushed her shoulder. Cole noted Becky has 92 points and Liv 85 points in the WWE video game. Liv came back and leaped through the ropes. Her boots caught and she almost crashed, but then she managed to land on Becky. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Liv landed a Code Breaker as a counter to Becky leaping off the top rope toward her. Cole touted a crowd of 13,907. A minute later Liv gave Becky another Code Breaker for a two count at 8:00. They battled on the ring apron next. Becky set up a suplex off the apron, but Liv held onto the top rope. Cole said it was a risky move for Becky. Liv sunset power bombed Becky off the ring apron to the floor at ringside. She threw Becky back into the ring as fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Becky landed a Manhandle Slam at 10:00. Liv rolled to the floor and they cut to another break. [c]

Back in the ring, Becky applied an armbar, but Liv countered into a roll-up for a two count. Liv went for a submission hold, but they kept leveraging each other’s shoulders down. Liv landed a DDT to break their grip and the hit Oblivion. Becky fell to ringside. A minute later, Liv leaped off the ropes at Becky, but Becky side-stepped her and landed the Manhandle Slam for the win.

WINNER: Lynch in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That exceeded my expectations. I don’t think many watching thought Liv would win, but they made it seem as possible as they could with a competitive match with dramatic peaks and near falls.)

-Afterward, Rhea Ripley walked out. Liv cross paths with her and had some words for her. Rhea then entered the ring and faced off with Becky. Fans loudly chanted “Mami! Mami!” Ripley congratulated Becky for beating Liv. She asked if it’s worth it, though, because every week she’s getting in fights and leaving it all in the ring, yet WrestleMania gets closer and closer. She said Becky says she does it to prove she’s still the best, yet deep down Becky knows that she’s better than her. She said that’s why she keeps accepting those matches. She said she just wants an excuse why she comes up short at WrestleMania. She said if Becky loses to her at WrestleMania, she won’t be The Man, she’ll be a disappointment.

Becky paced and soaked up the words for a few seconds. She then said before the Rumble, she looked her in the eye and told her that she thought she might be better than her and she needed to prove she’s not. She said that planted a seed of doubt which grew into a tree that grew roots and branches and leaves and vines that are wrapping around her whole world. She said when people believe in her, she’s good, but when people doubt her, she is great. She told Ripley that if it has to be her against the whole world, the whole world doesn’t stand a chance. She dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: The fans still are backing Ripley and not really reacting to Becky. It seems to be getting to Becky a bit, but her words are matching those circumstances.)

-Cole threw to an announcement by Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis and Raw G.M. Adam Pearce. Aldis announced that The Judgment Day will defend their tag titles at WrestleMania against five other tag teams – a six-pack ladder match. Pearce said teams will compete to try to earn their way into the match at WrestleMania.McAfee praised that middle management came up with something so great.

-They cut to Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and J.D. McDonagh backstage reacting angrily to the announcement. They said they were going to go seek out Pearce. [c]

-Cole commented on The Rock, Bad Bunny, and John Cena taking part in the Oscar ceremony. They showed a photo of John Cena standing naked on the stage with a big envelope covering his crotch. They showed Travis Scott standing on a chair at ringside and slapping the hands of fans.

(2) INDY HARTWELL & CANDICE LERAE vs. IVY NILE & MAXXINE DUPRI

Maxxine did a reverse caterpillar. LeRae blocked her and said she looks ridiculous. She said fans are booing her because she doesn’t belong there. She said if the Internet hates her, she should hear what the rest of the locker room has to say about her. She said it’s a good thing her dead brother isn’t around because he’d be ashamed of her. Hartwell kicked Dupri in the chest and got a three count. McAfee called LeRae the worst person.

-They showed Cody Rhodes leaving his “American Nightmare” bus. Cole said he’d have an exclusive interview with him next. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Aldis and Pearce discussed the tag match. He told Pearce there will be three teams from Raw and two from Smackdown. In walked Balor, Priest, and McDonagh. Balor said everyone knows he doesn’t like ladders. Pearce said if they win the match, they’ll cement their legacies. Priest said they have the tag belts and already have their legacy. He asked whose idea it was. Aldis said it was Pearce’s. Pearce hinted it might’ve been Miz & R-Truth’s idea. Priest flipped out and said he wanted a match against them. Pearce said they’re gone doing media events, but then Truth walked in. Truth said he’s doing media on Monday. They told him it is Monday. Truth said, “Oh, my bad. That’s why Miz isn’t here.” Priest wanted a match against Truth.

-Cole stood mid-ring and threw to a video package on Smackdown’s segment with The Bloodline and Cody & Seth last Friday night. Cody then made his ring entrance. Cole noted to Cody that Rock is his boss and so why did he slap him given that he threatened to never give him another title match if he doesn’t win at WrestleMania. Fans chanted “Rocky sucks.” Cody said Rock says he’s his boss, but he’s not sure that’s the case. He said if it is, though, it feels good to slap you boss. He said Rock was a great wrestler and one of his favorites, but slapping him was a receipt. Cole said Seth has made it clear he wants to be the top champion in WWE and he’s the last person to have defeated Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match. “Albeit by disqualification, but Seth did beat him and he never got a rematch,” he added. He said maybe Seth wants to be the one to end Roman’s streak. “With all that said, how in the hell can you trust Seth Rollins.”

Cody said people change. He said it wasn’t that long ago that Cole was at ringside in a plexiglass enclosure wearing a singlet “heckling each and every one of the boys.” He said it wasn’t that long ago that he (Cody) went off in the distance and smashed a throne, and that person whose throne he smashed is now “my closest working ally.” He said he even teamed with Jey Uso. “Yeet!” chanted fans.

Cody said it’s true that he and Seth haven’t always gotten along, but he has his respect. He said this is his one shot. He said he had something to ask Cole. He threw to a video from last October of Cole interviewing him mid-ring and asking if his story is going to be the same as his dad’s. Cody said it was a good question, even now. He asked Cole if he looks nervous or frightened. He said he has ever reason to be afraid. He said he can’t say he’ll get him next year because he’s already said that. He said the story isn’t about just him, but it’s also about the fans who have followed him to the absolute ends. He said his story is about Hannah, a girl who is blind who came to a show just to feel it. He talked about another fan named Harley who just had spinal surgery and wanted to get the weight belt.

Cody’s voice cracked as he told a story about how he can’t hand the title to Dusty anymore, but he can to his mother, “the only one I have left.” He began to cry. Fans chanted “Cody!” He thanked them. He said his no. 1 fan is his wife, Brandi Rhodes, “the most beautiful woman on Earth.” He said she took a shot on him when he was wearing a funny mask and taking RKOs every night. His voice cracked as he said the story is beyond him, but it’s also up to him.

Cody stood and said Reigns said last year at WrestleMania that they were in the third inning. He said they are no longer in the third inning, but rather they are in the last inning. He told Cole he is happy they have this moment because at WrestleMania 40, Cole gets to say for the first time in the history of WWE and in his family’s history that a Rhodes is the Undisputed World Champion and “Cody Rhodes finished the story.” Cole and Cody hugged. Cole had a few off-mic words for Cody. Cody played to the crowd as his music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent WrestleMania main event level promo from Cody. He just regenerated any potential lost focus on the one-on-one match with Roman and what’s at stake and why finishing his story is such a big deal to him.)

-A vignette aired with soundbites from Ricochet and J.D. McDonagh talking about the Gauntlet match.

-Cole hyped the Gauntlet match.

-Damage CTRL made their ring entrance. [c]

-Cole plugged an Undertaker one-man show.

-Becky and Liv had an intense staredown and shook hands in an apparent show of respect. Nia Jax attacked them. She chokeslammed Becky through a table. Officials and referees ran up to the scene and ordered Nax to back off.

(3) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane w/Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai) vs. SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK – Women’s Tag Team Title match

As Baszler & Stark made their entrance, they cut to a promo taped earlier with them. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. After some back and forth action, Stark slingshot herself onto Asuka and Kairi at ringside. [c]

Stark went on a flurry of aggressive offense against Kairi after the break. Stark broke up a cover on Baszler a couple minutes later. Baszler crawled over and tagged in a fresh Stark. Asuka countered a Z360 and landed a released German suplex. Stark ducked an Insane Elbow by Kairi and then tagged Baszler back in. Stark landed a Z360. Baszler then kneed Kairi for a near fall, broken up by Asuka. When Baszler applied her Kirufuda Clutch, Dakota grabbed Baszler’s leg from ringside. Baszler turned to her and yelled. Kairi then landed a spinning back elbow. Kairi landed her Insane Elbow as Asuka held Baszler up and got the three count.

As Damage CTRL celebrated, Cole hyped Bayley vs. Dakota on Smackdown this week.

WINNERS: The Kabuki Warriors in 11:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-Andrade walked up to Ripley, Priest, Balor, and McDonagh.= Ripley said Dom isn’t around this week, but he speaks highly of him. She said they can talk again when he’s back around next week. Andrade agreed with that plan and said he’s all about business. When he walked away. Balor told said he’s known Andrade a long time and he agrees with Dom that belongs a lot to the table. Priest said they need their focus to be on the tag team titles and his match against Truth.

-R-Truth rapped his way to the ring to his “What’s up?” song. [c]

-Another vignette aired with soundbites from Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed.

(4) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. R-TRUTH

Priest hit Truth before the bell as Cole was plugging the WWE video game. The ref checked on Truth and then yelled at Priest. She called for the bell 46 minutes into the hour as Priest went back on the attack on Truth. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their way to ringside. Truth made a comeback. They fought to ringside where Truth side-stepped a charging Priest and rammed him into the ringpost. Truth leaped off the ring apron and clotheslined Priest at ringside. Gargano and Ciampa cheered as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Priest had some words for Ciampa and Gargano before climbing to the top rope. Truth recovered and knocked Priest off balance on the top rope. Truth delivered the Cena finishing sequence, who Cole said Truth looked up to when he was a kid. Truth landed the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. He landed an Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Truth then applied an STF. McDonagh and Balor attacked Gargano and Ciampa at ringside. Truth leaped off the top rope onto the crowd at ringside. He had a hard fave-first landing on the mat, but got right up. The ref came over to check on him. He re-entered the ring, but Priest immediately clotheslined him. Priest then hit the South of Heaven for the win.

WINNER: Priest in 8:00.

-After the match, McDonagh and Balor beat up Truth and Gargano in the ring as Priest beat up Ciampa at ringside.

-They showed Jey Uso pacing backstage and slapping. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-Cole plugged that Logan Paul has a major announcement tomorrow on his podcast.

-Becky challenged Jax to a Last Woman Standing match next week. She admitted she shouldn’t be doing that this close to WrestleMania. He announced he is in “now in your city!” Fans chanted “Yeet!” He looked into the camera and addressed “Big Brother Jim.” He said he came to Raw for a fresh start, but Jimmy won’t let him go. He proposed they have a brother vs. brother, twin vs. twin, blood vs. blood, Uso vs. Uso, Jimmy vs. Jey at WrestleMania. Fans cheered. He told him to accept his challenge because he’s going to knock the Yeet out of his ass.

(Keller’s Analysis: To the point and not a surprise, but it’s good to see it’s official. Jey had the crowd with him.)

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. They threw to a video package on Gunther’s IC Title reign that began June 10, 2022.

-Kayla interviewed Gunther backstage and said there’s been speculation that he’s underestimating his challengers. He said he’s focused on his legacy and the fact that he’s held the title for 640 days since beating Ricochet. He said he has taken the IC Title to heights it’s never seen before. He said the challengers will leave it all out there to compete against him for the IC Title at WrestleMania. “I’m kinda flattered by it,” he said. “It’s an affirmation of the work I’ve put in. It takes a lot to be in my position.” He said whoever wins the Gauntlet match, good luck. He laughed and smiled wide.

-Ricochet made his entrance first. [c]

-Cole plugged New Day vs. Tozawa & Otis, Ciampa & Gargano vs. The Creed Brothers, Miz & Truth vs. Sanga & Veer in qualifying matches. Cole also hyped C.M. Punk returning to Raw in two weeks. They showed Cody Kinks at ringside waving at the camera.

(5) GAUNTLET MATCH: SAMI ZAYN vs. RICOCHET vs. BRONSON REED vs. J.D. MCDONAGH vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. CHAD GABLE – Winner Earns IC Title match at WrestleMania

McDonagh’s entrance aired next. The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. Ricochet has a rating of 81 and McDonagh has a rating of 71. McDonagh went on the attack at ringside. They cut to a break at 6:00 with both men down. [c]

Ricochet rallied after the break and scord a near fall. McDonagh slide Ricochet hard into the ringpost and scored a near fall. Cole noted he had been targeting Ricochet’s ribs all match. Ricochet came back with a top rope shooting star press for the three count to advance.

ELIMINATED: McDonagh at 12:00.

Reed made his entrance next. Ricochet went on the attack right away and landed a twisting dive onto Reed at ringside. Ricochet springboarded at Reed, but Reed caught him and powerslammed him for a two count at 14:00. Reed one-arm slammed Ricochet hard and landed a senton. He followed with a top rope Tsunami for the three count.

ELIMINATED: Ricochet in 15:00 overall.

Sami Zayn came out next. He ran to the ring. They brawled at ringside at the start. Fans chanted “Sami! Sami!” Sami moonsaulted onto Reed at ringside. He played to the crowd as they cut to a break. [c]

They battled back and forth for several minutes. Sami kicked out after a leaping elbowdrop by Reed. Sami countered Reed with a sunset powerbomb for the win.

ELIMINATED: Reed in 22:00 overall.

Reed took a cheap shot at Sami as Sami was watching Nakamura’s entrance. Reed then landed a top rope Tsunami. Cole said it’s easy pickin’s for Nakamura. McAfee asked how that’s allowed. Nakamura rolled into the ring and signaled right away for a Kinsasha. Sami side-stepped him and rolled up Nakamura for a near fall. Nakamura kicked Sami and tookover. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, McAfee used his telestrator on Reed’s big splash that gave Nakamura a big advantage. Sami landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall at 28:00. Nakamura took control until Sami landed a Helluva Kick out of nowhere for the three count.

ELIMINATED: Nakamura at 30:00.

Chad Gable was the last one out and looked down at an exhausted Sami. He told him to get up because this is his WrestleMania moment. He waited for Sami to stand. “Let’s do this!” yelled Gable. Gable landed two suplexes, but Sami blocked a third. Gable went for an ankle lock in the ring. Sami rolled to the ring apron. Gable yanked him to ringside and applied an anklelock. Sami kicked Gable into the steps. They cut to a final break. [c]

The camera walked down the entrance aisle and showed off the full crowd. Gable had Sami on the top rope and landed a superplex for a two count at 35:00. Gable tried to set up a moonsault off the top rope, but Sami grabbed his boot. Gable continued to the top. Sami met him up there and gave him a back suplex, knocking him to the mat. Gable went for a moonsault, but Sami lifted his knees and scored a two count.

They stood and exchanged strikes mid-ring. Gable slapped Sami. Sami slapped back. They swung wildly at each other. Gable applied an anklelock. Sami cried out in agony and reached for the bottom rope. He finally reached the bottom rope. Gable showed signs of frustration. Sami caught Gable with an exploder suplex into the corner. Sami then set up a Helluva Kick, but he ankle was weakened from the anklelocks. Gable ducked and then applied an anklelock. Sami crawled toward the bottom rope, but Gable pulled him back to the middle. Sami tried to roll out of it, but again Gable held on. Sami teased tapping. Sami stood, so Gable gave him a German suplex. Gable leaped off the top rope, but Sami avoided the moonsault.

Sami caught Gable with a quick Helluva Kick in the corner. He crawled over and made the cover for a two count. Gable reversed Sami’s shoulders down for a believable near fall. They went to a wide shot of the sold out arena from the last row looking down. With both Sami and Gable down, Cole said, “What an incredible match.”

Gable stood and dropped his straps and yelled. He gave Sami his Chaos Theory suplex into a bridge. Sami kicked out. Gable applied another ankle lock. Sami cried out in agony again. Sami powered Gable over and leveraged his shoulders down for a three count. Cole touted the resilience and heart and guts of Sami. He said Gable was going through the agony of defeat.

WINNER: Sami in 42:00 to advance to WrestleMania’s IC Title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a really good main event match. They really squeezed all they could out of the drama of Sami and Gable both having established high stakes and emotional investment in winning.)

-After the match, Gable helped Sami up. Sami hugged Gable and had some words for him. Gunther then walked out to his music. Sami turned to look at him as the show ended.)

