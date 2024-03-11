FREE PODCAST 3/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-11-2019) Parks hosts WWE Fastlane post-show and Mike & Andrew discuss AEW’s potential TV deal, Cody’s interview with NYPost, Ross potentially joining AEW (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first part of today’s double-header Best Of selections, we jump back five years (3-10-2019) to Wrestling Night in America with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks analyzing with callers the WWE Fastlane event from all angles. The discussion includes calls and emails on such topics as sacrificing Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali as babyfaces to get Kofi over; a possible John Cena vs. Samoa Joe WrestleMania US Title match; a heel turn for Rollins or Reigns; an NXT wrestler to replace Dean Ambrose in the Shield; and more.

Then in the second part, we jump back five years (3-12-2019) to Elite Major Impact with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing AEW’s potential television deal and whether Apple streaming would be an option. They also talk about Cody Rhode’s interview with the New York Post and Jim Ross potentially joining the company. From there, they shift to Impact and talk about this week’s episode, as well as Jeff Jarrett joining WWE creative, Robbie E signing with WWE, and listener emails. They finish the show discussing MLW.

