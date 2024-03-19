FREE PODCAST 3/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Mercedes Moné in AEW and weak first rating, Cody-Rock dynamic, Gunther-Sami, Okada as heel, Becky-Jax, TNA, Kirk Cousins (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

AEW FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE SHOW…

Mercedes Moné’s AEW debut, the weak first rating and what it means, the state of the AEW Women’s Division

Kazuchika Okada as a heel with The Young Bucks and whether it’d have been better for Will Ospreay to be a heel and Okada the face

Preview of this week’s Dynamite dissecting the Christian-Adam Copeland feud, the potential ramifications of the Chris Jericho vs. Hook match, and the rest of the announced line-up

WWE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE SHOW

Cody Rhodes walks a line in his Raw promo that points toward lingering real-life tension with The Rock

The Rock’s impact on WWE ratings so far including surprising minute-by-minute details just in from Friday’s Smackdown

The WrestleMania main events and the key players involved including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and more

Gunther’s feud with Sami Zayn and the angle with Chad Gable

Becky Lynch giving hints of possible turning on the fans because they turned on her

More WWE stuff

THEN IN THE VIP AFTERSHOW…

MAILBAG

Should Sami beat Gunther and then Gunther moves to World Title feud?

Should Mercedes just beat Willow Nightingale and move on?

The lack of attention given in many outlets to the state of AEW ratings compared to two years ago

Does early ratings impact of Okada, Ospreay, and Mercedes indicate TK swung for the fences on boosting ratings for a new lucrative TV deal and it turns into a fly out already with money wasted?

Plus assessing the start to TNA’s 2024 and some Kirk Cousins talk.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO