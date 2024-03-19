News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Mercedes Moné in AEW and weak first rating, Cody-Rock dynamic, Gunther-Sami, Okada as heel, Becky-Jax, TNA, Kirk Cousins (118 min.)

March 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

AEW FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE SHOW…

  • Mercedes Moné’s AEW debut, the weak first rating and what it means, the state of the AEW Women’s Division
  • Kazuchika Okada as a heel with The Young Bucks and whether it’d have been better for Will Ospreay to be a heel and Okada the face
  • Preview of this week’s Dynamite dissecting the Christian-Adam Copeland feud, the potential ramifications of the Chris Jericho vs. Hook match, and the rest of the announced line-up

WWE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE SHOW

  • Cody Rhodes walks a line in his Raw promo that points toward lingering real-life tension with The Rock
  • The Rock’s impact on WWE ratings so far including surprising minute-by-minute details just in from Friday’s Smackdown
  • The WrestleMania main events and the key players involved including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and more
  • Gunther’s feud with Sami Zayn and the angle with Chad Gable
  • Becky Lynch giving hints of possible turning on the fans because they turned on her
  • More WWE stuff

THEN IN THE VIP AFTERSHOW…

MAILBAG

  • Should Sami beat Gunther and then Gunther moves to World Title feud?
  • Should Mercedes just beat Willow Nightingale and move on?
  • The lack of attention given in many outlets to the state of AEW ratings compared to two years ago
  • Does early ratings impact of Okada, Ospreay, and Mercedes indicate TK swung for the fences on boosting ratings for a new lucrative TV deal and it turns into a fly out already with money wasted?
  • Plus assessing the start to TNA’s 2024 and some Kirk Cousins talk.

