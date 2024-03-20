FREE PODCAST 3/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss the Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes feud, Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar, The North American Title Scene, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss the ongoing Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes feud, Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar, The North American Title Scene between Dijak, Oba Femi, and Josh Briggs, Sol Ruca’s return to the ring, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO