AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 20, 2024

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Where: Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,919 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 6,067.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – TNT Championship I Quit match
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada – AEW Continental Championship match
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa
  • Chris Jericho vs. Hook
  • Mercedes Moné to speak

