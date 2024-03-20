AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Where: Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,919 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 6,067.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – TNT Championship I Quit match
- Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada – AEW Continental Championship match
- “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa
- Chris Jericho vs. Hook
- Mercedes Moné to speak
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/13): Amin’s alt-perspective report on “Big Business” including Mercedes Moné’s debut, Joe vs. Wardlow, Okada & Bucks vs. Kingston & Pac & Pennta, Darby vs. White, Ospreay promo
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Mercedes Mone debuts, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Riho, Darby Allin vs. Jay White
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.