VIP AUDIO 3/20 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (3-22-2017): Is this WrestleMania line-up as disappointing as some think? Plus analysis of latest Raw & SD angles hyping WM33, Total Bellas spoof (66 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Mar. 22, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- Whether this year’s WrestleMania line-up is any worse than those of recent years
- Which WM match should go on last and what should precede it and what WWE’s rationale is for that.
- Analysis of key segments on both Raw and Smackdown including Chris Jericho-Kevin Owens, Triple H’s promo on Seth Rollins, Stephanie-Mick Foley and Sami, the Smackdown Tag Team Title change, A.J. Styles-Shane McMahon angle, and the Total Bellas skits.
