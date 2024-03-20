VIP AUDIO 3/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-20-2006): WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Roundtable – Cena & Triple H vs. Angle & Rey & Orton, Austin vs. JBL, Shane McMahon vs. Michaels (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our Roundtable analysis of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC from Mar. 18, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell and James Caldwell. They discussed each of the matches and segments including Shane McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels in a Street Fight, John Cena & Triple H vs. Kurt Angle & Rey Mysterio & Randy Orton, Steve Austin vs. JBL, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

