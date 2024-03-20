WWE Raw Ratings Report (3/18): Viewership total, demo total, year-ago comparison, third hour with Jax-Becky holds audience better than average

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (3/18) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.68 million viewers, down from 1.719 million last week and the lowest since Jan. 15. The prior 11 weeks in 2024 averaged 1.765, so it wasn’t too far below the average. One year ago this week, Raw drew 1.778 million and the prior 11 week period had averaged 1.957 million.

The hourly viewership numbers were:

1.791 million

1.767 million

1.573 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 146,000, lower than 153,000 and 205,000 the prior two weeks. The prior ten week average dropoff was 192,000, so this week’s third hour held viewership better than usual. The third hour included a Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins segment and the advertised main event of Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.55, in line with the 0.56 and 0.54 the prior two weeks. The average for 2024 coming into tihs week was 0.55. One year ago, the same time period averaged a 0.53 rating. So overall, total Raw viewership is down compared to last year but the percentage with cable in the 18-49 demo who are watching is up slightly.

The following were the advertised matches and segments:

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax – Last Woman Standing Match

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifier Match

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifier Match

The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifier Match

Gunther and Sami Zayn sign contract

