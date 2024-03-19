WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (3/15): The Rock appearance part of lowest viewed episode in two months, demo details, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (3/15) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.340 million viewers, down from 2.439 million the prior week. It was the lowest viewership in two months, since the Jan. 12 episode. The ten weeks prior to start 2024 averaged 2.439 million, so an episode featuring The Rock appearing live didn’t perform comparatively well.

Smackdown went up against several big men’s college basketball games, so it faced tougher competition than usual.

The Rock opened the show with a 20+ segment that included him singing and taking digs at his opponents at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.258 million viewers. The average through 11 weeks last year was 2.369 million. This year’s average through 11 weeks of 2.430 million, so 61,000 higher this year than last.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.68 rating, down from 0.69 the prior week. The prior ten-week average was 0.68 also.

One year ago through 11 weeks, Smackdown averaged a 0.60 demo rating. This year through 11 weeks, it’s averaged a 0.68 rating.

