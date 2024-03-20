News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (3-20-2019) Keller & Martin discuss latest WrestleMania developments, Styles re-signing, Miz promo, Kofi gauntlet, G1 Supercard line-up letdown, Ospreay, Impact, Ciampa-Gargano, UFC (101 min.)

March 20, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-20-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP podcast, “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They discuss Raw and Smackdown in-depth including the latest WrestleMania 35 developments, react to A.J. Styles re-upping with WWE, reaction to the big Johnny Gargano-Tomasso Ciampa angle on NXT TV last week and the follow-up to Ciampa’s injury regarding realigning Takeover New York, the disappointing ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard line-up taking shape, New Japan Cup update including the Will Ospreay push, the latest from Impact Wrestling including the Jonnny Impact turn and a rising star on the roster, and the latest UFC event review and preview, plus the T.J. Dillashaw news.

