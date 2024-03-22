AEW Dynamite On-Site Report from Toronto (3/20): Details on crowd pops, Jericho being booed, Christian-Copeland live, Tony Khan talks to crowd off-air

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE ON-SITE REPORT

MARCH 20, 2024

TORONTO, ONT.

REPORT BY CHRIS IN TORONTO

We were front row, dead centre, facing the hard camera, my wife was wearing a Leaf jersey. It was a great night. Full house, hot crowd all night.

Some random thoughts.

-The crowd was all over Chris Jericho and booed him the entire match. The prevailing thought around us was that Jericho should have given more to Hook and lost faster; it should have been a squash.

-Kazuchika Okada was super over, but it was still 60-40 with Eddie Kingston.

-Mercedes Moné got triple the pop of any other woman all night.

-Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage was the hottest match I’ve ever seen live, and that includes Hulk Hogan vs. Warrior in 1991. This was an experience to be part of.

-Don Callis is respectfully booed so loudly you can’t hear a word he says.

-The women’s street fight was third loudest match of the night.

-Tony Khan pretty much promised us a PPV after Rampage went off the air.

Just a great show, and everyone around us kept talking about how AEW “is back.” It was like being part of your home team winning a playoff game. People are really liking the direction things are headed with AEW.

