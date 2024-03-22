VIP AUDIO 3/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-22-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on an ROH wrestler in talks with WWE, WWE’s return to NBC a ratings flop, Mick Foley’s surprising comment, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from March 22, 2006. Topics include:
- Which Ring of Honor wrestler has been talking to WWE
- Raven’s return to the ring that weekend
- Surgery for a TNA headliner
- The surprising comment in Mick Foley’s latest online interview
- TNA gets a chance at prime time next Thursday.
- What’s behind the shakeup at the ROH wrestling school
- The latest on Lockdown
- The ramifications of WWE’s return to NBC flopping in primetime
- Ring of Honor’s Manhattan event
- The omnipresent Shane-o-Mac
- The Indy Lineup of the Week featuring Raw, Smackdown, TNA, and Ring of Honor converging
- Readers name the biggest flop of the Johnny Ace era
- Listener Mail on Samoa Joe and March Madness
- And the Not Necessarily the Newsmaker Hotline
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
