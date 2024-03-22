VIP AUDIO 3/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-22-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on an ROH wrestler in talks with WWE, WWE’s return to NBC a ratings flop, Mick Foley’s surprising comment, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from March 22, 2006. Topics include:

Which Ring of Honor wrestler has been talking to WWE

Raven’s return to the ring that weekend

Surgery for a TNA headliner

The surprising comment in Mick Foley’s latest online interview

TNA gets a chance at prime time next Thursday.

What’s behind the shakeup at the ROH wrestling school

The latest on Lockdown

The ramifications of WWE’s return to NBC flopping in primetime

Ring of Honor’s Manhattan event

The omnipresent Shane-o-Mac

The Indy Lineup of the Week featuring Raw, Smackdown, TNA, and Ring of Honor converging

Readers name the biggest flop of the Johnny Ace era

Listener Mail on Samoa Joe and March Madness

And the Not Necessarily the Newsmaker Hotline

