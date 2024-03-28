TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/28): Lilly’s report on Sabin vs. Maclin, 8-4-1 Match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 28, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) HAVOK & MASHA SLAMOVICH & ALISHA EDWARDS & JODY THREAT vs. DANI LUNA & XIA BROOKSIDE & ROSEMARY & ASH BY ELEGANCE — 8-4-1 match

An 8-4-1 match starts as an 8-person tag, then the winning team faces each other in a four-way match to determine the winner. The winner of this match became the #1 contender for the Knockouts Title.

Ash By Elegance’s assistant brought her to the ring. She had an ice pack on her jaw and her head was wrapped. The assistant said she was injured by Xia Brookside and couldn’t wrestle. Her replacement in the match was Steph DeLander. Rosemary and Havok started the match. Rosemary threw Havok into Steph. Alisha and Dani went at it. Masha and Dani had an exchange. Jody and Xia wrestled next. Xia gave Masha a neckbreaker. Everyone started fighting. Dani got a two count on Masha. Dani rolled up Masha for the pin.

This left Dani, Xia, Rosemary, and Steph to fight. Masha attacked Dani and threw her into the post before they could start. Steph threw Xia to the outside and she ran into Ash, who was seated at ringside. Ash was upset and ran Xia into the ringpost. The referee threw Ash out from ringside. In the meantime, Rosemary fired up on Steph. Matt Cardona ran in and gave Rosemary the Radio Silence while the referee was still disrtacted. Steph got the pin. Cardona raised Steph’s hand.

WINNER: Steph DeLander in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was all action, but a little too brief for my taste. However it did accomplish a lot, including re-introducing Steph DeLander & Matt Cardona to TNA, determining a new #1 contender, and furthering the Ash vs. Xia and Masha vs. Dani feuds).

-“Exclusive” digital footage from earlier. Steve Maclin argued with The Rascalz in the parking lot. Maclin walked off and ran into Sabin, which set up their match for tonight.

-Sabin sat with Alex Shelley and Kushida. I said he hated when their was dissention between them. Shelley said that maybe Sabin was looking out for himself and perhaps he should start doing the same thing. He walked off. [c]

-Chris Bey and Ace Austin talked backstage. Ace said they had a fall from grace and should focus on a Tag Team Title rematch. Bey said he could focus on getting the X Division too. Bey said Ace was also doing multiple things also by going after Frankie Kazarian. Bey said he wanted a match against Frankie.

-The Grizzled Young Vets called out Deaner and blamed him for their loss last week. Deaner came to the ring and told them to shut up. He said that Santino Marella told him he could have a match against one of them. Deaner said he would let the fans choose which one. The Vets insulted the fans. The fans picked both.

(2) DEANER vs. THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

The Vets double teamed Deaner. Deaner made a comeback. Drake interfered using the scarf from the outside. The Vets finished off Deaner with Grit Your Teeth. Drake pinned Deaner. [c]

WINNER: The Grizzled Young Vets in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This probably isn’t the track I would have chosen for the Vets, but it gives them something to do and the fans are loving to hate them. Deaner is getting some traction after his turn.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Nic Nemeth. He said Moose was playing head games with him last week. Alex Shelley interrupted. He said that Nemeth could beat The System; he knows, because he did it. He said he would still be champion if Kushida hadn’t thrown in the towel. Nemeth said he would gave Shelley a title shot after he won the title. Shelley said they shouldn’t wait and should wrestle before. Nemeth agreed.

-Josh Alexander came to the ring for a promo. He said Philadelphia was home to some of the bloodiest battles. He said that Santino let him have an open challenge tonight. He called out Hammerstone to accept. “Hot Sauce” Tracey Williams walked out instead. Fans recognized him (presumably from ROH) and cheered. He took the mic and called himself one of the best wrestlers in the world. He said he had been looking for an opportunity in TNA and said that since Hammerstone wasn’t coming out, he would take the match. Alexander agreed.

(3) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. “HOT SAUCE” TRACEY WILLIAMS

The action quickly went to the mat. Hannifan talked about Williams’ accomplishments. The fans chanted “TNA!” They traded hard chops. Williams suplexed Alexander and they both tumbled over the top rope. Alexander did a crossbody block to Williams’ back. [c]

Williams escaped the C-4 Spike and made a comeback. Williams went for an armbar on the mat, but Alexander reached the ropes to break the hold. Alexander suplexed Williams. Alexander put on the ankle lock, but Williams escaped and sent Alexander into the corner. Alexander gave Williams a backbreaker. Williams backdropped out of a C-4 Spike attempt. They fought on the top rope. Williams gave Alexander a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Williams had Alexander in an STF, but Alexander escaped. They traded punches. Alexander gave Williams a German suplex. They exchanged boots to the face. Alexander gave Williams the C-4 Spike for the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 10:00.

Fans chanted “Both these guys!” after the match. They shook hands. Hammerstone attacked both wrestlers from behind. Hammerstone took out Alexander then put Alexander’s headgear on Williams and put him in the Human Torture Rack.

(D.L.’s Take: Physical match and good mat wrestling. Another excellent performance by Alexander. Williams made a good showing in his debut and the fans were receptive. Good way to add heat to the Alexander vs. Hammerstone feud.)

-Hannifan showed Mustafa Ali on the cover of the new Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Santino and Ali did a promo in front of a giant blow-up of the cover. Ali complained that Jake Something was too big for the X Division. Santino said the division had no limits and noted that even Samoa Joe was champion. Ali questioned Jake’s last name and said it was dumb like the name Rhino. Of course Rhino appeared and challenged Ali to an Old School Rules match next week. Ali tried to get out of it, but Santino made the match.

(4) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY (W/Trent Seven) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards & Brian Myers)

Fans were solidly behind Bailey. They traded chops. Bailey dropped Eddie with a kick. Bailey did a dive on Eddie on the outside. They fought on the outside. Eddie gave Bailey a back suplex on the apron. Seven argued with Alisha and Myers. Eddie continued to beat on Bailey. Back in the ring, Eddie continued on offense. They traded chops. Bailey escaped the Backpack Stunner and made a comeback. Bailey got a two count after a running Shooting Star Press.

Bailey delivered kicks to Bailey. Eddie rolled to the outside to recover. Bailey did a spinning moonsault from the apron to the floor on Eddie. Fans chanted “TNA!” Back in the ring, they traded strikes. Eddie got a two count after a Backpack Stunner. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” They traded kicks and chops. Bailey gave Eddie a standing Ultima Weapon. Alisha got on the apron and distracted the referee. Seven knocked Myers off the apron. Bailey and Eddie traded pin attempts. Alisha grabbed Bailey’s leg. Bailey missed Ultima Weapon. Eddie gave Bailey the Boston Knee Party and got the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I wouldn’t have minded seeing this go longer, but they made the most of their time and built to a really good match. They succeeded in building the anticipation of The System facing Speedball Mountain at Rebellion too.)

-PCO promo. He shouted “Monster’s Ball!” [c]

-A brief promo said the FBI was coming next week.

-Frankie Kazarian promo. He talked about facing Eric Young at Rebellion. He vowed to beat Eric for the betterment of the company. Chris Bey interrupted. He said if Frankie is the King of TNA, then he wants the throne. Frankie agreed to a match.

-Replay of Rich Swann turning on Joe Hendry and joining with AJ Francis.

-Rich Swann and AJ Francis in-ring promo. AJ said they are called First Class. He insulted the fans. Swann talked about being a former World Champion, but he was in a slump. He said that AJ wanted to take him back to the top. Swann noted that they are both from Baltimore. Swann said he initially declined and wanted to do it the right way, but Joe Hendry stole his big win by making a blind tag. He said Hendry tried to steal his spotlight and when he went to the back, it wasn’t Joe Hendry that checked on him, but it was AJ Francis. He said he used to have the persistence that AJ had. Swann said he won the title when there was no one in the building, so he doesn’t need the fans. AJ said they smell like money and if you aren’t first class, you’re last. [c]

-Tom Hannifan did a sit down interview with Laredo Kid. He talked about his history and wrestling in AAA as highlights were shown. Hannifan said that Kid was hospitalized with an injury after a match with Vikingo. Kid talked about it and how he came back and wanted to prove himself. He talked missing a title shot against Crazzy Steve due to travel issues. He said he wanted another opportunity to make his fans and family proud. He closed by saying he was coming after Crazzy Steve and his title.

-Matches for next week include:

*Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino

*Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Bey

*Xia Brookside vs. Ash By Elegance

*Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley

-Steve Maclin and Chris Sabin came to the ring for the main event. [c]

(5) CHRIS SABIN vs. STEVE MACLIN

Sabin took Maclin to the mat early. Sabin dropkicked Maclin to the floor and ran him into the ringpost. Sabin stretched Maclin’s arm around the ringpost. Back in the ring, Sabin put Maclin in an armlock. [c]

They battled on the top rope. Sabin dropkicked Maclin from the top rope. Sabin gave Maclin a neckbreaker. Sabin put Maclin in a crossface. Sabin missed a dive over the top rope and got booted by Maclin. Maclin gave Sabin a headbutt from the top rope for a two count. Sabin avoided the Caught in the Crosshairs. Maclin clotheslined Sabin and got a two count.

Maclin missed a headbutt and Sabin rolled him up for a two count. They traded punches. Maclin missed a dive to the outside. They beat the ten count back in the ring. Sabin gave Maclin a DDT for a two count. Maclin gave Sabin the Caught in the Crosshairs. Maclin gave Sabin the KIA and got the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Nice, hard-hitting match. The result isn’t surprising considering that Sabin and Alex Shelley are reportedly finishing up with TNA.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show was more centered on in-ring action than last week’s talk-heavy show. I really enjoyed the return of Steph DeLander and Matt Cardona and I like having Steph as the new number one contender to the Knockouts Title. Rich Swann’s motivation for his heel turn made sense and it has refreshed his character. Great in-ring action with Mike Bailey vs. Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander vs. Tracey Williams, and Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.