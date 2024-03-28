AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/27): Lowest Wednesday viewership number since last week head-to-head with NXT in 2021 despite recent big free agent signings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (3/27) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 747,000 viewers, down from 800,000 the prior week and the lowest viewership total for Dynamite on a Wednesday since the last time it went head-to-head with NXT in April 2021. The show featured an advertised match at the start with recent big free agent signing Will Ospreay and a guest commentary spot by recent big free agent signing Mercedez Moné.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers. Two years ago this week it drew 979,000.

The average viewership through 13 weeks this year is 810,000. One year ago, the average through 13 weeks was 906,000. Two years ago through 13 weeks, the average was 1.000 million.

NXT viewership has averaged 37,000 more viewers this year through 13 weeks than last year through 13 weeks (643,000 this year compared to 606,000 in 2023.)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, down from 0.27 the prior three weeks. The average through 13 weeks is 0.28.

Dynamite finished no. 2 among all cable shows on Wednesday night, behind only the NBA on ESPN which drew a 0.48 demo rating and 1.435 million viewers.