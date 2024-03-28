WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, March 29, 2024
Where: Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,432 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 5,564.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller – WrestleMania Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match
- New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma – WrestleMania Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match
- Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai
- Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly
- Jade Cargill to make first official appearance as Smackdown Superstar
