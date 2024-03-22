WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/22): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns and Rhodes face to face, Mysterio vs. Escobar, O.C. vs. Theory/Waller, Street Profits vs. A.O.P., Naomi vs. Sky

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

MARCH 22, 2024

MILWAUKEE, WI AT FISERV FORUM

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with an outdoor shot of Lincoln Financial Field, the host for Wrestlemania XL. After that, Cody Rhodes was shown arriving in the arena earlier today. Corey Graves promoted his face to face segment with Roman Reigns for tonight.Damage Ctrl was then shown making their arrival. Corey Graves promoted Iyo Sky’s match against Naomi later in the show.

-The camera panned the crowd as Graves introduced the show.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Graves threw to a video package from Santos Escobar. Escobar said that Mysterio betrayed him and he took what mattered to him. Escobar said he took pity on Mysterio because he was Escobar’s hero. The video then showed Mysterio’s attack on Escobar two weeks ago. Escobar said he has to do what he has to do. The video then recapped Mysterio’s challenge to Escobar last week.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. Wade Barrett mentioned that Legado del Fantasma and the L.W.O. have been banned from ringside by Nick Aldis.

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR

Mysterio ducked a punch and landed shots of his own. He landed an elbow that rocked Escobar. Mysterio shot Escobar off the ropes and went for a springboard but crashed and burned with a miscue. Wade Barrett attributed it to ring rust. Mysterio grabbed a wristlock and climbed to the ropes but landed on the apron awkwardly. Mysterio reset and took Escobar down with a hurricanrana. Mysterio landed a basement dropkick in the corner. Escobar recovered and took Mysterio down. Escobar slammed Mysterio and hit a running low dropkick of his own. Escobar made the cover for a one count. Escobar went for a back suplex but Mysterio shoved him into the corner. Mysterio knocked Escobar to the floor on the outside. Mysterio slid under the bottom rope into a splash as the show cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Escobar had Mysterio in a modified surfboard stretch. Mysterio fought to his feet but ran into a big boot. Escobar landed double knees in the corner. He taunted Mysterio as Mysterio tried to regroup. Escobar climbed to the second rope and landed a kick. He beat down Escobar in the corner. Escobar countered Mysterio and took him down hard. Escobar hung Mysterio upside down in the corner and landed a kick. Escobar charged but Mysterio moved and Escobar hit the ting post. Escobar fell to the outside. Mysterio climbed to the top rope and came off with a splash onto Escobar at ringside. Mysterio took Escobar to the ring. Mysterio hit a senton and stayed on the attack. Escobar went for a sunset flip but Mysterio countered with a dropkick. Mysterio hit a lionsault and made the cover for a two count. Mysterio went for a 619 but Escobar caught him coming in with a superkick. Escobar made the cover for a two count. Escobar berated Mysterio. Mysterio fought back with kicks. He knocked Escobar to the outside. Mysterio slammed Escobar into the announce table face first. Mysterio followed up with a senton into the timekeeper’s area. Mysterio pulled Escobar to his feet and slammed him into the announce table again. Mysterio tossed Escobar into the ring post. Mysterio tossed Escobar into the ring and set up on the apron. Dominik Mysterio appeared and distracted Mysterio. Dominik wore a Rey Mysterio mask and stared Mysterio down from outside the ring. Escobar hit a 619 off the distraction followed by a Phantom Driver for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 12:00

-Dominik celebrated with Escobar and they walked up the ramp together as Mysterio looked on.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I didn’t expect the Dominik involvement here. I liked it. It’s a cheap way for Escobar to win, but Dominik is a heat magnet and Escobar can benefit from that. Also, it’s believable that Escobar would reach out to Dominik to help him against Mysterio with Legado del Fantasma banned from ringside. I don’t know where we go from here, but I assume we get something for Mania with Mysterio and Escobar. Possibly with Dominik involved somehow.)

-Graves threw to a video package on the break-up of Damage Ctrl and the battles between Damage Ctrl and Bayley over the past few weeks. The video then focused on Naomi getting involved last week before she was beaten down.

-Bayley and Naomi were in the back. Bayley thanked Naomi for trying to help. Naomi said she was trying to do what was right and her anger is with Sky. Bianca Belair appeared and questioned Bayley’s motives. Belair said Bayley is only sorry because everything caught up to her. Belair said Bayley deserves all of it because her actions have consequences. Bayley said she knows that and then the two women argued.

-Austin Theory made his entrance alongside Grayson Waller. They showed a graphic for Waller and Theory against the O.C. Graves promoted the match as a Wrestlemania XL Qualifier and said it would be after the break. [c]