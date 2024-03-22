WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/22): Keller’s report on Roman and Cody face to face, Rey Mysterio vs. Escobar, Gallows & Anderson vs. Theory & Waller, Profits vs. AOP

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 22, 2024

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT FISERV FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators:

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 11,005 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,027.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the exterior of the Philadelphia stadium hosting WrestleMania. Then they cut to piles of snow outside of the arena for Smackdown in Milwaukee. Corey Graves introduced the show. They showed Cody Rhodes arriving earlier and walking backstage. Then they showed Damage CTRL walking backstage looking like mean girls looking for someone to bully.

-They cut to a view of the arena from the upper deck as Rey Mysterio’s ring entrance began. A vignette aired with Santos Escbra making his case for Rey betraying him. He said he was once his hero and he too pity on him. He said things went sideways in a hurry and that Rey knew what was important to him but he betrayed him anyway.

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR

The bell rang 5 minutes into the hour. Rey slipped springboarding off the second rope. He started limping on his right leg. Graves said perhaps he came back too soon. Barrett said he has ring rust. Rey head-scissored Escobar into a corner a minute later and played to the crowd and then landed a slidekick to Escobar’s crotch. He yelled down at Escobar. Escobra fought back and stomped away at Rey and landed a running low dropkick to a sitting Rey for a one count at 2:30. Rey head scissored Escobar through the ropes to the floor and then slide under the bottom rope and splashed Escobar at ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Escobar had Rey grounded mid-ring. They replayed that during the break, Escobar caught Rey rammed him back-first into the ringpost.

