FREE PODCAST 3/22 – WKPWP Flagship Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (3-22-2019) Keller & Mitchell discuss the racist aspect of Kofi-Vince dynamic, what if Charlotte had faced Ronda at Survivor Series, Walter-Dunne, WM line-up apathy (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (3-22-2019) to a Mailbag Saturday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Bruce Mitchell. They answer questions from listeners on these topics: Racist aspect of Kofi Kingston-Vince McMahon dynamic, if Becky Lynch had faced Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series would Charlotte be getting one-on-one against Ronda at WM, Walter-Pete Dunne at Takeover, is WrestleMania 35 line-up apathy deserved, are WWE storylines dragging on too long, and more.

