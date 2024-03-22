News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/22 – WKPWP Flagship Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (3-22-2019) Keller & Mitchell discuss the racist aspect of Kofi-Vince dynamic, what if Charlotte had faced Ronda at Survivor Series, Walter-Dunne, WM line-up apathy (111 min.)

March 22, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (3-22-2019) to a Mailbag Saturday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Bruce Mitchell. They answer questions from listeners on these topics: Racist aspect of Kofi Kingston-Vince McMahon dynamic, if Becky Lynch had faced Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series would Charlotte be getting one-on-one against Ronda at WM, Walter-Pete Dunne at Takeover, is WrestleMania 35 line-up apathy deserved, are WWE storylines dragging on too long, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024