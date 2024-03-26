WWE Raw Ratings Report (3/25): Total viewership and key demo, comparisons to Smackdown and last two years of Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (3/25) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.729 million viewers, up from 1.686 million last week.

The average through 13 weeks this year is 1.715 million, so this was right in line with the typical viewership this year.

One year ago through 13 weeks, Raw averaged 1.834 million. So while Smackdown viewership is up 57,000 per week on average this year, Raw’s viewership is down 119,000. With Rock appearing several times on Smackdown, it could be indicative of his impact. Two years ago, Smackdown averaged 1.722 million through 13 weeks.

Hourly viewrship was as follows:

1st Hour: 1.757 million

2nd Hour: 1.833 million

3rd Hour: 1.598 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 159,000, matching the average through 13 weeks this year.

The advertised matches and segments were:

C.M. Punk returns to Raw

Ricochet vs. J.D. McDonagh

Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

Andrade vs. Ivar

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.60 rating, up from 0.55 last week and above the 13 week average so far in 2024 of 0.56. The average through 13 weeks last year was 0.53. Two years ago, it was 0.46.

So Raw is drawing a higher percentage of 18-49 viewers who have cable/streaming access to USA Network than the last two years through 13 weeks.

